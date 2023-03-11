Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already looking to make a return to Barcelona within a year of leaving the Catalan giants, as per Fichajes.

He seemingly values the importance he enjoyed under manager Xavi Hernandez. Aubameyang joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer from Arsenal in January last year and scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga games in his debut season.

He was allowed to join Chelsea last summer after Robert Lewandowski's arrival from Bayern Munich. However, Barcelona could now be on the lookout for another No. 9 after Memphis Depay's move to Atletico Madrid in January.

This has left Lewandowski, 34, as their only natural centre-forward up front. Moreover, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres' futures at Spotify Camp Nou are uncertain.

Aubameyang has fallen out of favor in SW6 under manager Graham Potter, who left him out of his team's UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds. The Gabon international's last league start came in his team's 1-0 league loss against Arsenal on 6 November.

The 33-year-old has scored thrice in 18 games across competitions for the west London giants. He reportedly wants to close his career in Spain and a move to Barcelona could, hence, be on the cards.

Aubameyang is no longer the speed demon he once was during his heyday, but as he proved last season, he still knows his way around the goal. He signed a short-term contract with Chelsea last summer, which expires at the end of next season.

This could help Barca sign the player for a cut-price fee if they are interested in tabling an offer for him.

Former Chelsea centre-back happy with Barcelona's hard-fought win vs Valencia

Barcelona managed an important 1-0 La Liga win over Valencia on 5 March with Raphinha's 16th-minute goal proving to be the difference.

Ronald Araujo's red card meant Barca had to play the last half hour of the game with 10 men. Los Che attempted 13 shots but failed to score at Spotify Camp Nou.

Speaking after the match, Andreas Christensen, who joined Barca on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, stated (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"It was a tough but important win. We suffered a lot. We always try to play our best football, but it doesn’t always happen. Today’s win is extra motivation."

Real Madrid have reduced the gap between themselves and the Catalan giants to six points after beating Espanyol 3-1 earlier today (11 March). Barca can restore the gap at the top of the table to nine points if they beat Athletic Club on Sunday (12 March).

