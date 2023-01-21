Chelsea star wants to join Barcelona and has offered himself to the Catalan side - Reports

Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech is keen on joining Barcelona and has offered himself to the Catalan giants, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport.

As reported by the Spanish publication, the Morocco international wants to move to Camp Nou to replace Memphis Depay, who has joined Atletico Madrid this month.

Hakim Ziyech has never really been able to live up to expectations at Chelsea following his €40 million move from Ajax in 2020.

The fleet-footed creative winger has failed to cement his place in the starting XI and things could get trickier for the 29-year-old.

The Blues have been splashing the cash to bolster their squad since Todd Boehly's takeover and have largely reinforced their attack.

The Blues have signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk and Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven this month.

They have also secured the signing of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, meaning Ziyech's struggle for playing time could get a lot worse.

The former Ajax superstar is understood to be keen on an exit from Stamford Bridge and has set his sights on joining Barcelona.

The Moroccan has been the subject of interest from the Catalan giants twice in the past.

In 2020, Barcelona were keen on Ziyech from Ajax but lost out to Chelsea in the race.

However, they were reportedly interested in a loan move last year in January but settled for Adama Traore on loan from Wolves instead while also signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Ziyech has made a total of 97 appearances for the West London club to date, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

He is yet to find the back of the net this season in 14 games while turning provider on just one occasion.

However, he played a starring role for Morocco as they made it to the semis of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona considering surprise move for 36-year-old former Chelsea star

Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise move to sign former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud from AC Milan.

The France international left for the Rossoneri in the summer of 2021 after nine years in London with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The World Cup-winner played a key role for the Blues in their UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League triumphs.

He has been pivotal for AC Milan since his move to the San Siro and helped them win the Serie A after 11 long years.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing him as a backup for Robert Lewandowski.

