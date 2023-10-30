Chelsea to step up interest to sign 19-year-old Manchester City transfer target – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to up the ante in their pursuit of Manchester City target and Boca Juniors star Valentin Barco in the near future.

According to 90min, Mauricio Pochettino's side are set to step up their advances to sign the 19-year-old next year. They have been monitoring the defender's progress at his boyhood club for a while.

However, Chelsea are likely to face fierce competition from Manchester City in the race to snap up the promising left-back. They are both interested in the player because of his potential to be one of the best.

The Stamford Bridge outfit, who are 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 12 points from 10 games, currently have three first-team left-backs. However, they are keen to sign Barco as an understudy to Ben Chilwell, who has a history of picking up multiple injuries.

Chelsea, who have splashed over £1 billion in the past three transfer windows, are said to be in a position to meet Barco's price tag. They could also let go of the likes of Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen to make more minutes available for the 5'6" tall Argentine's future arrival.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also expected to push through to finalise a switch for the Boca Juniors academy graduate. They are in need of a natural left-back as Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake are starting in the position, with Sergio Gomez out of crucial first-team plans.

Barco, whose current contract is set to run out in December 2024, has scored one goal and laid out three assists in 30 matches across competitions for Boca Juniors. He also played a part in Argentina's 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign, making four overall appearances.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new defender in 2024, asserts journalist Fabrizio Romano

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that Chelsea are planning to sign a new centre-back in 2024. Giving the reason, he wrote:

"I can say that Chelsea are also looking into a new centre-back signing for 2024. It's because the decision of the club – which is now 100 percent confirmed – is to sell Trevoh Chalobah in January."

Chalobah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, has dropped down in the Blues' pecking order of late. The 24-year-old star is yet to feature even once this campaign as he is regarded below Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill now.

A Blues academy product, Chalobah has lifted a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup at his club. He has helped them register 20 clean sheets in 63 matches for them, scoring four times in the process.