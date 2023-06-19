Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku makes crucial transfer decision amid interest from Saudi Arabia - Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly decided to stay in Europe amid reports linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia. Lukaku spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Inter Milan and is now set to return to the west London club, where his future remains unclear.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku has opted against leaving Europe this summer despite concrete interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The striker's entourage is now focussing on finding a solution to his future in Europe.

"Understand Romelu Lukaku has decided to continue in Europe despite important proposal from Saudi. Lukaku appreciated the effort but he’s not ready yet to leave European football at this stage of his career," Romano posted on Instagram.

Lukaku is currently contracted with Chelsea and still has three years left on the deal. However, the Blues are reportedly unsure about him leading their line next season and he could still be on his way out of the club this summer.

Inter are eager to extend Lukaku's stay at the club but they are yet to find an agreement with Chelsea. He was sent to the Serie A club for the recently concluded season, where he scored 14 goals across competitions in 37 appearances.

He previously spent two seasons with the Nerrazzuri between 2019 and 2021, scoring 47 league goals in 72 matches. The Belgian's form in Italy earned him a bumper £100 million return to Chelsea, but he couldn't recapture his form.

He managed just eight goals in 26 league matches and also fell out with the-then manager Thomas Tuchel. Thus, he was sent back to Inter on loan.

"We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear" - Inter president Steven Zhang

Inter president Steven Zhang, meanwhile, addressed Lukaku's future following his side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League final.

"Romelu loves Inter, that’s very clear. He’s a great guy but he’s under contract at Chelsea. We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear," Zhang told the media (via GOAL).

The former Manchester United forward made a substitute appearance in the Champions League final. He was quite disappointing, however, missing one big chance while also blocking a teammate's shot on goal.

