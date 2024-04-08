Chelsea have stunning player-plus-cash offer rejected for Arsenal target Victor Osimhen: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly had a player-plus-cash offer turned down in their attempt to rope in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has also been linked with Arsenal for quite a while.

According to Italian news outlet Il Mattino, Mauricio Pochettino's side submitted an offer including Romelu Lukaku plus an undisclosed fee for Osimhen. However, the Serie A club have swiftly turned down the approach despite being keen to snap up Lukaku in the future.

Chelsea, who roped in Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku last summer, are believed to submit a second offer to Napoli soon. They are likely to offer Armando Broja next, but the Italian team are reluctant to finalise a player-plus-cash deal for the Nigerian superstar.

Osimhen, who reportedly has a release clause of around £113 million, has popped up as one of the best number nines in the world since the start of last season. The 25-year-old Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target has scored 45 goals in his last 65 club games.

Expand Tweet

Ex-Arsenal captain opines on Chelsea star

Speaking on BBC's Planet Premier League podcast, former Arsenal and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas shared his thoughts on Chelsea summer signing Cole Palmer. He said (h/t Daily Express):

"It's all about his personality. I have to say that I was a little bit surprised by the move. I remember I was doing the Champions League final in the summer and he has just warming up there and being one of these young players coming up and enjoying the experience, not being looked at to even feature in the game [for Manchester City]."

Fabregas, who played for Arsenal between 2003 and 2011, continued:

"Then all of a sudden, a big move to Chelsea, starts performing at the very, very high level with a lot of quality and personality. He wants the ball and he makes things happen. [He has the] final pass and [also] scores goals. He looks a bit like [James] Maddison for Tottenham [Hotspur]. He's that type of player that makes the team tick."

Heaping praise on the left-footed star, the ex-Blues midfielder added:

"He has this pause in him. Sometimes in modern football, everything accelerates too fast. Players don't understand the moment of when to pass or move. He has this little pause and composure in him that gives his striker the time to make their runs. I love him. I have been very, very impressed and I didn't expect this type of impact. He's been the Player of the Year for Chelsea."

Expand Tweet

Since arriving in a potential £45 million deal past summer, Palmer has recorded 19 goals and 13 goals in 37 overall matches for the Blues.

Palmer, 21, is next likely to play for his team in their Premier League match against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday (April 15).

Poll : Will Victor Osimhen play for Chelsea next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion