Chelsea submit 'important proposal' for Tottenham target - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly submitted an 'important proposal' for Torino defender Gleison Bremer, who has been linked with a move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Bremer, 25, has impressed at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, making 110 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 5 assists.

His impressive performances last season have caught the eye of Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who views him as a potential alternative to Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Spurs had eyed a move for Bastoni, 23, but his agent has stated that the Italian will remain at the San Siro (per Fabrizio Romano).

This has seen the north London outfit target Bremer, with the Mirror reporting that Spurs are pursuing a move for the Brazilian.

But Chelsea have now come into the equation and have reportedly offered an 'important proposal' for Bremer to Torino.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via HITC) alongside the proposal, Inter (who have also been linked with the Torino man) are not willing to swap Cesare Casedai in exchange for Bremer despite new interest from Chelsea.

Pys @CFCPys @Football_LDN ) Sources have told Football. London that Chelsea have watched Gleison Bremer and he would likely be Antonio Rudiger’s replacement should it come to fruition. ( @AdamNewson Sources have told Football. London that Chelsea have watched Gleison Bremer and he would likely be Antonio Rudiger’s replacement should it come to fruition. ( @AdamNewson @Football_LDN ) https://t.co/hOy7asaq9V

Thomas Tuchel is in stark need of defensive reinforcements following the departure of duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The pair have left with their contracts expiring, with Rudiger heading to Real Madrid on a four-year deal.

Meanwhile, Christensen is waiting to be registered at Madrid's El Clasico rivals Barcelona but has agreed to a move.

Chelsea considering swap deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar

The Blues are interested in Milan Skriniar

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a swap-deal between their centre-forward Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Speculation over Lukaku's future continues to grow with the 29-year-old eager to depart the Blues for a return to Inter.

According to Daily Mail, Thomas Tuchel has enquired about a potential swap deal in which his west London side offer Lukaku for Skriniar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Inter director Ausilio was in London to meet with Nikola Milenković’s agent, target in case Bastoni or Skriniar leave [he’s top of the list for PSG]. There has been no meeting between Inter and Chelsea today for Romelu Lukaku. Still no direct contact between clubs.Inter director Ausilio was in London to meet with Nikola Milenković’s agent, target in case Bastoni or Skriniar leave [he’s top of the list for PSG]. There has been no meeting between Inter and Chelsea today for Romelu Lukaku. Still no direct contact between clubs. 🔵 #transfersInter director Ausilio was in London to meet with Nikola Milenković’s agent, target in case Bastoni or Skriniar leave [he’s top of the list for PSG].

Skriniar, 27, has become one of Serie A's most admired defenders with an impressive spell at the San Siro.

He has made 215 appearances for Nerazzuri, winning the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest in Skriniar, however, as Paris Saint-Germain are also pursuing the Slovakian captain.

Inter Milan have turned down a £43 million offer from the Ligue 1 champions, which included forward Julian Draxler.

The Serie A giants value Skriniar at £70 million and the defender stated back in March that he expected to stay at Inter.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

I think I’m gonna stay at Inter. My current contract runs out in June 2023 but I feel Inter will offer me a new deal as they’re happy with my performances."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far