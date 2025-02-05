Chelsea suffered transfer setback after Premier League side rejected club-record bid in January: Reports

Nottingham Forest reportedly snubbed a transfer bid for centre-back Murillo from Chelsea in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

Murillo, 22, has proved to be a transformational signing for Forest since arriving from Brazilian club Corinthians for an initial fee of over £10 million in 2023. He has started all 59 of his overall appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, helping them keep 13 clean sheets in the process.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea were interested in adding Murillo to their ranks last month. However, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis shut down the prospect of a club-record sale.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Murillo, who has formed a fine partnership with Nikola Milenkovic this campaign, has recently signed a lucrative new contract until June 2029 at Forest. He is said to be focused on helping his club, who are third with 47 points from 24 league games, seal an European spot this term.

Chelsea slammed for not signing 26-year-old

Speaking to betting website BoyleSports, former Southampton and LOSC Lille star Jose Fonte lambasted Chelsea for not signing Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen this season. He opined (h/t Metro):

"Chelsea are crying out for a striker like Victor Osimhen. Look at Chelsea and all the greats they have had up front. As a striker, he could be another Didier Drogba for them, he is a winner. They have a different style of play and Drogba is a legend, but he has pace, power and technical quality. He wins his duels and is such a handful for defenders."

Fonte, who played alongside the Nigerian 32 times at Lille, continued:

"When I saw Victor Osimhen go to Galatasaray, I thought it was foolish that no Premier League club had signed him. Once Osimhen gets into the Premier League, I think he will bully defenders, he is aggressive, fast, clever and powerful. I played against him in the Champions League and I'm sure he took it easy on me as a friend at almost 40, but it was still a nightmare."

Showering more praise on the 26-year-old striker, Fonte concluded:

"He's a player that has been a hardworking kid, that came from nothing, as a grafter, and all the success that he's having, he deserves it. I can't wait to see him in the Premier League because he's one of those guys that you want to see against the very best. You want to see him in the Premier League week in and week out and we will see that this is where he belongs."

Since leaving Napoli on a season-long loan move, Osimhen has scored 17 goals and laid out five assists in 22 overall matches for Galatasaray.

Expand Tweet

The Blues target could again be on the move after the end of this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback