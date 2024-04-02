Chelsea summer signing to be handed improved contract for his performances at the club this season - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly expected to offer Cole Palmer an improved contract including a significant pay rise amid his impressive debut campaign.

The Telegraph reports that Palmer looks set to be rewarded for his eye-catching displays at Stamford Bridge. The English attacker joined Mauricio Pochettino's Blues from Manchester City last summer for £42.5 million.

Palmer has registered 16 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across competitions. He's the west Londoners' top scorer this season and many argue he's been the best signing of the Todd Boehly era.

The 21-year-old is currently sitting on around £80,000 per week at Stamford Bridge. There have been no talks and none are imminent but Chelsea's hierarchy acknowledges that the two-cap England international deserves a salary increase.

Pochettino has been blown away by Palmer's mesmerizing start and admitted his side are relying on him. The Argentine coach said (via talkSPORT):

"From day one he has taken responsibility. When the team struggle to find solutions, they give the ball to him. It's a dream (to have him)."

Palmer left City after growing impatient with his lack of game time under Pep Guardiola. He appeared 41 times across competitions under the Spanish coach, managing six goals and two assists. It could be argued that the Cityzens will regret selling the exciting young forward.

Joe Cole feels Cole Palmer is the ideal example for Chelsea teammate Mykhailo Mudryk

Joe Cole gave a glowing verdict of Cole Palmer.

Palmer is flourishing at Stamford Bridge but the same can't be said for his Ukrainian teammate Mykhailo Mudryk. The 23-year-old attacker joined the west Londoners from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a reported £89 million.

Mudryk has struggled to cement a place in Pochettino's starting lineup. He's started 15 of 31 games across competitions, managing six goals and four assists this season.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole feels Palmer plays with more maturity than Mudryk. He said told Premier League Productions:

"When Cole Palmer signed for the club there was a lot of eyebrows raised but he is so intelligent. When you watch Mudryk it is like a young player who excites you but with Palmer, he could be 31 not 21. The fans absolutely love him."

Mudryk has plenty of time on his side but he needn't look further than inspiration to kickstart his Chelsea career than Palmer. The duo could be the west Londoners' long-term wingers although the Ukrainian is struggling to oust the under-fire Raheem Sterling.

