Chelsea superstar prefers to stay despite interest from PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid: Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has attracted interest from PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid in recent months. The German's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the 29-year-old is yet to decide on his future at Stamford Bridge and will not do so before Chelsea's quarter-final tie with Real Madrid in the Champions League. Falk suggests the defender is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge despite interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017 in a deal worth £27 million. He was a regular starter during his first two seasons with the club but fell down the pecking order during the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard.

The German once again became a key member of the Blues' starting line-up after Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Stamford Bridge in January of 2021. He played a key role in the club's Champions League triumph last season and also helped them win the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

Rudiger has been in incredible form for the Premier League giants, scoring four goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his importance to the club and his desire to stay, the Premier League giants are unable to renew his contract. This is due to the economic restrictions imposed on the club's owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government. PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are keen to take advantage of his contract situation.

The European giants hope the 29-year-old will be unable to wait for Chelsea's ownership to change before making a decision on his future.

PSG signed Sergio Ramos on a free transfer last season. The Spaniard is widely considered one of the best footballers of his generation. However, he has been unable to make an impact during his time in the French capital due to injury. Ramos has made just six appearances for the club this season. The Ligue 1 giants view Rudiger as a potential replacement for Ramos.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are eager to sign a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old is entering the twilight of his career and has been unable to maintain the required levels of consistency in recent years.

Real Madrid parted ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer. Los Blancos signed David Alaba as a replacement for Ramos but were unable to sign an adequate replacement for Varane. Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a massive fan of Antonio Rudiger and is eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea will be desperate to keep Antonio Rudiger

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

According to Matteo Moretto, Andreas Christensen is set to sign a three-year contract with Barcelona this summer. The Danish defender was unable to reach an agreement with Chelsea over an extension earlier this season due to the club's reluctance to meet his wage demands.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Barça are working to complete final details very soon. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Andreas Christensen set to join Barça: “We hear the rumours - it’s clear and we are not happy about it. We have to consider the possibility he leaves us. Will we like it? No…”, he said.Barça are working to complete final details very soon. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Andreas Christensen set to join Barça: “We hear the rumours - it’s clear and we are not happy about it. We have to consider the possibility he leaves us. Will we like it? No…”, he said. 🔵 #CFCBarça are working to complete final details very soon. https://t.co/ANVnbSrx9A

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent this summer. Tuchel's side are resigned to the fact that the 25-year-old will leave the club and will, therefore, be desperate to keep hold of Antonio Rudiger.

The German is widely considered the club's best defender and could replace veteran defender Thiago Silva as the Blues' captain when the Brazilian leaves the club.

