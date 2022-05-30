Chelsea superstar ready to take 50% wage cut to return to former club this summer: Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly ready to take a 50% wage cut to return to Inter Milan in the summer. The Belgian has had a torrid time at Stamford Bridge since his big-money move from the Italian side last summer.

According to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Lukaku is desperate to return to Inter Milan and is ready to cut his current wages in half in order to do so. However, Schira also claims that the only way the Belgian can manufacture a move to his former club is if Chelsea sanction either a sale or a loan deal in the summer. The Blues will meet with the striker's representatives in midweek to see if a solution can be reached.

Nicolò Schira @NicoSchira Nicolò Schira @NicoSchira @lisa__lisah Discorso complesso. Lukaku si è pentito della scelta Chelsea e sogna di tornare, ma affare complicato. Unica via che é Chelsea lo ceda in prestito e lui si dimezzi ingaggio, sennò infattibile. Tra martedì e mercoledì verrà a Milano un suo legale di fiducia per parlare con l’Inter @lisa__lisah Discorso complesso. Lukaku si è pentito della scelta Chelsea e sogna di tornare, ma affare complicato. Unica via che é Chelsea lo ceda in prestito e lui si dimezzi ingaggio, sennò infattibile. Tra martedì e mercoledì verrà a Milano un suo legale di fiducia per parlare con l’Inter Romelu #Lukaku dreams to return to #Inter : he is ready to halve his salary (€12M/year + 3M as bonuses). The deal seems very complicated and there is only a way: #Chelsea have to give the green light for a sale on loan. Expected a meeting with Lukaku’s lawyer (Tuesday/Wednesday) twitter.com/nicoschira/sta… Romelu #Lukaku dreams to return to #Inter: he is ready to halve his salary (€12M/year + 3M as bonuses). The deal seems very complicated and there is only a way: #Chelsea have to give the green light for a sale on loan. Expected a meeting with Lukaku’s lawyer (Tuesday/Wednesday) twitter.com/nicoschira/sta…

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer in a deal reportedly worth £97.5 million. However, the Belgian struggled throughout the 2021-22 season, scoring only 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

The striker also publicly stated his desire to return to his former club back in December and now it seems like his wish could come true.

"He is very important" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku in action for the Blues

Earlier this month, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel underlined the importance of Lukaku in his squad and his desire for the striker to stay. Lukaku picked up his performances towards the back end of the 2021-22 campaign and was an important part of Chelsea securing 3rd place in the Premier League.

Tuchel made sure that the striker's efforts were not unnoticed and heaped praise on Lukaku. He said:

"I want him to be an important part of the squad, right now he is very important. There is no recruitment and no players are about to leave because it’s simply not possible. We need to adapt all the time, to contractual situations and also individual situations, what we and the players want. We signed a big player, he is a big player.”

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via twitter.com/AbsoluteChelse… Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Romelu Lukaku has left agency P&P Sport Management after feeling disappointed with the 'career advice and management' of agent Federico Pastorello.[via @caughtoffside Romelu Lukaku has left agency P&P Sport Management after feeling disappointed with the 'career advice and management' of agent Federico Pastorello.[via @caughtoffside] Romelu Lukaku will now be represented by a lawyer, who is set to meet with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta next week.[via @caughtoffside Romelu Lukaku will now be represented by a lawyer, who is set to meet with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta next week. [via @caughtoffside] twitter.com/AbsoluteChelse…

Edited by Adit Jaganathan