Chelsea superstar willing to terminate contract to facilitate move to former club: Reports

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly willing to terminate his contract to facilitate a return to Barcelona.

The Gabon international was allowed to join Barca on a free transfer in January 2022 when he mutually terminated his deal at Arsenal. As per SPORT via the Daily Mail, he is looking to do the same this time around after a poor first season at Chelsea.

Aubameyang arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from Barcelona for a fee of £10.3 million and signed a two-year deal. He has since managed to score just three goals in 21 appearances across competitions and was left out of the Blues' UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Aubameyang is without a goal in his last 14 league appearances. Chelsea's goal-scoring issues have been there for all to see. They have netted just 34 times in as many Premier League matches this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has failed to help the Blues in that regard. It is becoming clear that he may not be the answer to the club's goal-scoring problems up front. But he could have a respectable role waiting for him at Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants to sign someone to act as Robert Lewandowski's backup next season. Vitor Roque, 18, is one option but Aubameyang brings much more experience to the table.

Barca, whose financial troubles are well documented at this point, will be much more comfortable moving for him if he arrives as a free agent.

Frank Lampard sheds light on potential next job once he leaves Chelsea

Frank Lampard was appointed as Chelsea's caretaker manager last month and went on a six-game losing streak across competitions.

The English tactician finally recorded his first win during his second managerial stint at Chelsea when his team beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday (May 6). The win confirmed the Blues' safety from relegation - although that was always an implausible scenario.

Lampard is expected to make way for the Blues' next head coach in the coming weeks. Before the win against the Cherries, the former Everton manager shed light on his potential next job and said, via the Guardian:

"I don’t want to be an interim manager in my next job. I’d actually like to be able to work in something that feels like it has an opportunity to go the way I want it to go and I’m very aware of what that way is... I’m fortunate to say I’ve managed Chelsea twice. Everton are a huge club. Derby are a huge club. But maybe I will think in a different way when I move on."

The Blues' next task is a league game at home against Nottingham Forest on May 13.

