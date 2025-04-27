Chelsea in talks with €60m-rated Barcelona star's agent over potential move: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in conversation with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde's agent over a move in the summer. According to TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey, the France international's exit is on the cards if he doesn't sign an extension with the Blaugrana.
Currently, Kounde's agreement with his current club expires in the summer of 2027 and he is valued at €60 million. Worryingly for the Catalan side, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the situation of the right-back.
Providing an update about Kounde's situation on his X account, Bailey wrote:
"TBR Football understands Chelsea remain hugely keen on Jules Kounde. If a new deal with Barcelona does not get done, Chelsea will be in for him."
"Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all being kept informed but Chelsea at the head of the queue."
It may seem surprising to see Kounde leave Camp Nou to move to Stamford Bridge this summer, given his team's success this season. Hansi Flick and Co. managed to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, April 26, by beating Real Madrid in the final, and they are also sitting on top of the La Liga standings.
They've managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season as well, where they will face Inter Milan. On top of the success that Barcelona are seeing, Kounde is considered an essential part of the setup, having made 52 appearances across competitions this year, bagging four goals and eight assists.
Since joining the Catalans in the summer of 2022, the 26-year-old has played 140 matches in all competitions, bagging seven goals and 18 assists.
Chelsea and Barcelona set to battle each other for AC Milan star's signature this summer- Reports
Barcelona and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window. According to ESPN, the Serie A giants are willing to let the Portugal international go for a fee of €80 million.
It adds that AC Milan are willing to take a massive hit on Leo's asking price, with a €175 million release clause present in his agreement. His contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2028.
Leao has played 47 matches across competitions this campaign, bagging 11 goals and 12 assists. He's managed to win the Serie A title once and another trophy at AC Milan so far.