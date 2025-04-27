Chelsea in talks with €60m-rated Barcelona star's agent over potential move: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in conversation with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde's agent over a move in the summer. According to TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey, the France international's exit is on the cards if he doesn't sign an extension with the Blaugrana.

Ad

Currently, Kounde's agreement with his current club expires in the summer of 2027 and he is valued at €60 million. Worryingly for the Catalan side, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the situation of the right-back.

Providing an update about Kounde's situation on his X account, Bailey wrote:

"TBR Football understands Chelsea remain hugely keen on Jules Kounde. If a new deal with Barcelona does not get done, Chelsea will be in for him."

Ad

Trending

"Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all being kept informed but Chelsea at the head of the queue."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It may seem surprising to see Kounde leave Camp Nou to move to Stamford Bridge this summer, given his team's success this season. Hansi Flick and Co. managed to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, April 26, by beating Real Madrid in the final, and they are also sitting on top of the La Liga standings.

They've managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season as well, where they will face Inter Milan. On top of the success that Barcelona are seeing, Kounde is considered an essential part of the setup, having made 52 appearances across competitions this year, bagging four goals and eight assists.

Ad

Since joining the Catalans in the summer of 2022, the 26-year-old has played 140 matches in all competitions, bagging seven goals and 18 assists.

Chelsea and Barcelona set to battle each other for AC Milan star's signature this summer- Reports

Rafael Leao

Barcelona and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window. According to ESPN, the Serie A giants are willing to let the Portugal international go for a fee of €80 million.

Ad

It adds that AC Milan are willing to take a massive hit on Leo's asking price, with a €175 million release clause present in his agreement. His contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2028.

Leao has played 47 matches across competitions this campaign, bagging 11 goals and 12 assists. He's managed to win the Serie A title once and another trophy at AC Milan so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More