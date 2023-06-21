Chelsea in talks to sign 2 players wanted by Liverpool - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Southampton star Romeo Lavia and Celta Vigo ace Gabri Veiga, both players who were on Liverpool's radar. The Blues are keen on bolstering their midfield and see the duo as their next targets after Moises Caicedo.

As per a report in the Football Insider, Chelsea are determined to make the most of the summer window and reinforce their midfield. They are in need of signings, with N'Golo Kante moving to Al Ittihad and Mateo Kovacic close to joining Manchester City.

Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher also have their futures in the balance. The trio could be leaving in the next few weeks with several clubs interested in them.

Lavia was a target for Chelsea last summer too, and they had a deadline day bid rejected by Southampton. However, they are now confident of sealing a deal as the Saints were relegated this season.

Veiga is a target for several clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, and Liverpool, while Manchester City were also linked with the Spaniard.

Will Chelsea manage to sign Lavia and Veiga?

Chelsea are pushing to sign both Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga this summer and have been in talks with both players. The duo are reportedly open to joining them but are waiting for their clubs to agree on a deal.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Veiga, and stated on CaughtOffside:

"Chelsea have made an enquiry over Gabri Veiga's release clause; conditions, payment terms or chance to negotiate with Celta Vigo. There's no bid or anything more concrete happening as of now. Liverpool did exactly the same earlier this week, he's one of the players the Reds are following."

The Spaniard was asked about the possibility of moving to the Premier League and he was quoted by Relevo as saying:

"I don't think about my future. I want to live in the present and be with the national team. What I want is to be at the Euros, because there is still the final list (to be decided), and then to win the tournament."

The Express have reported that Eden Hazard is talking to Lavia to try and convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

