Chelsea in talks to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga star amid rumors about Christopher Nkunku leaving club: Reports

Chelsea are engaged in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Blues are in the market for a new forward amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Christopher Nkunku.

The French forward arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023 from RB Leipzig but has struggled to live up to expectations. This season, Nkunku has registered 13 goals and four assists from 28 games across competitions.

However, he has started only three games under Enzo Maresca and remains linked with an exit. Chelsea could be willing to let him go this year, even though the 27-year-old's contract runs until 2029.

The Blues have reportedly identified Adeyemi as an option to reinforce the attack at the end of this season. The German forward has been in decent form for Borussia Dortmund so far, registering five goals and five assists from 11 games.

His contract runs until 2027, but the Bundesliga club are reportedly ready to cash in on him this year. Napoli are said to be interested as well, and would prefer a move for the 22-year-old this month.

The Serie A giants are all set to part ways with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is said to be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Adeyemi could be an interesting replacement for the Georgian.

However, Borussia Dortmund will only let the German leave for a massive fee this month, which has ruled out a move. Chelsea, meanwhile, are locked in talks with their Bundesliga counterparts to facilitate a summer transfer.

Ben Chilwell could leave Chelsea this month for Everton - Reports

Everton are planning to approach Chelsea to take Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan, according to Caught Offside. Chilwell is now a peripheral figure under Enzo Maresca and isn't part of the Blues' long-term plans.

The English left-back was heavily linked with an exit last summer, but a move failed to materialize. The 28-year-old has appeared just once for the London giants this season, a 45-minute cameo off the bench against Barrow in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Everton have already exhausted their four loan allocations this season. However, a space could open up if Armando Broja returns to Chelsea in the coming days.

The 23-year-old joined the Toffees on loan last summer but has suffered due to injuries. The Merseyside club now want to terminate his contract and send him back to Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues are reportedly demanding compensation to take the player back.

