Chelsea in talks to sign AC Milan star as a free agent - Reports

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is attracting interest from Chelsea after it was revealed that he will leave the Rossoneri this summer.

The Blues are in talks with Donnarumma regarding a possible free transfer this summer when the custodian’s contract comes to an end.

AC Milan tried to convince Donnarumma to stay at the club but couldn’t come to an agreement regarding a new deal. The Rossoneri have already signed Mike Maignan as a replacement for the Italian.

Donnarumma wanted nearly double the €6million-a-year in wages that he is currently earning at AC Milan, and that would have put him above David De Gea as the world’s highest-earning goalkeeper.

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has revealed that Donnarumma will leave this summer, and thanked the 22-year-old for his professionalism.

“He was a protagonist, a leader and often a captain. A professional must also be ready to change his shirt. It is increasingly difficult to start a career in one place and finish it there," Maldini said on AC Milan’s Twitch channel.

"We must thank those who gave so much for Milan and Gigio did it, without ever disrespecting the club. Our paths divide here and I can only wish him the best."

Chelsea among several other clubs who are eyeing a move for Donnarumma

Although Donnarumma’s wage demands are high, he will be available for no fee, and hence has a long list of suitors.

Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign him, having already opened talks with his agent Mino Raiola. However, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also interested.

Chelsea currently have two good goalkeepers at the club in Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the latter could be sold this summer as he is unhappy being the back-up choice.

Donnarumma is still only 22, and has put in some stellar displays for AC Milan over the years since making his debut as a teenager.

The Italian will be a long-term option for Chelsea, but it remains to be seen if they can stave off competition from PSG and Juventus for his signature in the coming months.

