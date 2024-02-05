Chelsea target with €50 million release clause could leave current club at the end of the season - Reports

Chelsea could be handed a boost in their attempt to sign RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko as the player has been tipped to leave the German side this summer by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sesko, 20, is widely regarded as one of Europe's brightest attacking prospects and is reportedly being monitored by some top European clubs, including Chelsea.

The Slovenian striker announced himself on the world stage during his stint with RB Salzburg where he scored 29 goals in 79 appearances. Sesko has also netted nine goals at his current club RB Leipzig and reportedly has a release clause of €50 million.

Speaking about the 20-year-old striker's future, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio said (via Football Transfers):

"Benjamin Sesko – he could be on the move and some big clubs are following him. Sesko has been linked with AC Milan but there’s no negotiation yet and many clubs are interested."

The Blues are said to be looking for a striker and Sesko is one of the names currently being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager issues apology to club fans after embarrassing home defeat to Wolves

Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered yet another heavy defeat in the league as Chelsea capitulated at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The visitors secured a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge to complete a double over the Blues this season, having previously won the reverse fixture in December 2-1.

It was an embarrassing display from Pochettino's men who have now conceded a total of eight goals in their last two league games.

Speaking after the disappointing display in front of the home fans, the Argentine tactician issued an apology. Pochettino said (via club's official website):

"I am so disappointed, we need to change this feeling, and I apologize to the fans. I say thank you to the fans who kept going to the end helping the team and supporting the team."

The defeat now puts more pressure on under-fire manager Pochettino, as his Chelsea side are currently 11th in the Premier League table with 31 points after 21 games.