Chelsea target has already sold his house and £45 million move will be a done deal this week: Reports 

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has reportedly sold his house up north, amid speculations linking him to a permanent move to Chelsea this summer.

Sterling, who is keen to end his seven-year stint at the Etihad Stadium, has 12 months left on his current deal. Manchester City are content to relinquish the services of the 27-year-old, even to a rival club, as per Sky Sports.

During the 2021-22 season, Sterling registered 17 goals and nine assists in 47 matches across all competitions. His knack for netting goals on a consistent basis has placed him at the top of Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel's transfer wishlist.

According to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are set to wrap up a £45 million deal for Sterling later this week with personal terms left to be agreed. The former Liverpool forward has also sold his house in Manchester in preparation to move back down to London.

Since joining Manchester City in 2015, Sterling has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup trophy and four League Cup crowns. Overall, he has made 337 appearances for his current club, netting 131 goals and registering 94 assists across all competitions.

The journalist also claimed that the Blues are negotiating a separate deal to facilitate a return for defender Nathan Ake. Manchester City are willing to let go of the left-footed centre-back for £41 million, as per The Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also in the pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard (via Daily Express), Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez (via Tenfield) and Torino defender Gleison Bremer (via 90min).

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, Napoli veteran Kalidou Koulibaly and Sevilla centre-back Kounde are also on the radar of the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Maurizio Sarri wants Lazio midfielder to join Chelsea

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly is ready to let Sergej Milinkovic-Savic join Chelsea this season. According to Il Messaggero, the former Blues boss hopes for hassle-free negotiations with left-back Emerson Palmieri and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek if Milinkovic-Savic moves to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 27-year-old, who joined Lazio from Belgian outfit KRC Genk in the summer of 2015, has two years left on his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico. He is valued at €65 million by his current club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

