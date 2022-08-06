Chelsea target changes agents amid talks of a move to Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing Inter Milan starlet Cesare Casedei this summer and will be mindful of the fact that the player has recently changed his agent.

According to Italian outlet FCInter1908, he has cut his ties with Michelangelo Minieri and has signed Paolo Busardo as his new representative.

The 19-year-old has been sensational in the U-19 division for the Nerazzurri. However, he is yet to make an appearance for the senior team at the club.

Chelsea could take advantage of the situation by offering him first-team football at Stamford Bridge.

Casadei may have opted for a change of agents to understand his situation at Inter. His new representatives acted promptly and scheduled a meeting with club officials on Thursday to discuss their client's future and role.

It is unclear whether Busardo's office will try to get his client a more prominent role at the San Siro for the 2022/23 campaign or persuade the Nerazzurri to sanction his exit.

Chelsea are seriously working on Cesare Casadei deal. He's the next top young target [born in 2003] after Carney and Slonina, Chelsea want to try again after opening bid rejected by Inter. Negotiations will continue but Inter will try to keep him this summer.

The teenager is way ahead of his age and deserves to be in the mix for first-team football. He brings goals from midfield, is versatile enough to play in multiple positions and is one of the strongest headers of the ball at his age, making him a constant threat in set-piece situations.

Alfredo Pedulla reported that Inter are open to the idea of cashing in on the player and are well aware of Chelsea's interest in him. They have set an asking price of £20 million for Casadei and want £15 million upfront with the remaining amount in add-ons.

Chelsea deny Inter's buy-back clause request

The Times, via the Daily Metro, reported that the Blues were requested by Inter to add a buy-back clause to Cesare Casadei's contract. However, the west London club are not interested in entertaining any such ideas. The source further stated that Chelsea have had no luck in persuading the Nerazzurri so far and have had two offers rejected for the midfielder.

Cesare Casadei has a new agent: Paolo Busardò, the agent who has been an intermediary in many of Inter's negotiations with Chelsea. He met with Chelsea in Milan last night.

Blues' academy chief Neil Bath, who is a big admirer of the Italian, is the driving force behind this operation. They have already signed a raw talent in Carney Chukwemeka from Aston Villa for £20 million.

