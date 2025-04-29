Chelsea target move for 22-year-old star from Premier League rivals in the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, with Enzo Maresca looking to bolster his squad. As claimed by the Independent, the Blues are closely monitoring the 22-year-old's situation at Villa Park.

Rogers has been a revelation since joining Aston Villa during the winter transfer window in 2024. A product of Manchester City's academy, the attacking midfielder has seen his career take the next step since leaving the Etihad.

The flamboyant playmaker did not make a single appearance for Manchester City and was shipped out on loan to three different clubs. He eventually moved permanently in the summer of 2023 to Middlesbrough in a deal worth a reported £1.5 million.

The youngster had such an impact at the Riverside Stadium that Aston Villa paid £15 million for his services just six months later. He has become a key player for the Lions under Unai Emery, having contributed 17 goals and 14 assists in 66 games so far.

Rogers has been one of the best players for Aston Villa this season, having produced 14 goals and 13 assists in 50 games. He has been used on either flank as well as a number ten and has delivered in every role he has been deployed in.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for the Aston Villa star, but the Villans are in no mood to sell one of their top assets. However, they could be forced to offload some of their star players due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Rogers played five games under now-Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca when he was on the books of Manchester City. He featured five times for Manchester City U21 under the Italian tactician and scored twice while providing one assist.

Chelsea ready to spend £90 million for Premier League duo in the summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to splash £90 million for Premier League duo Dean Huijsen and Marc Guehi. As reported by TEAMtalk (via Caught Offside), the Blues want the two defenders to bolster their defensive ranks in the summer.

Dean Huijsen is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment following his stellar debut season with Bournemouth. The Spain international is reportedly wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool as well.

Marc Guehi, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. The England international joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 and now captains the Eagles.

