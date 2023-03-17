Chelsea target set to join Barcelona after blocking talks with all clubs - Reports

Chelsea target Vitor Roque has blocked approaches from all clubs after choosing Barcelona as his next destination, as reported by Diario SPORT journalist Joaquim Piera.

In February, CalcioMercatoWeb reported that Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in signing 18-year-old Brazilian sensation Roque. The Athletico Paranaense player had reportedly wowed Chelsea with his performances, with the Blues looking to sign him in the summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have long been tracking the quick-footed centre-forward. They were tipped to make a move for the teenager last summer, but nothing materialised. At the time, it was reported that Athletico were holding out for Barca to meet Roque’s €60 million release clause.

According to Piera’s report, there has been a lot of movement since then. It has been reported that Roque’s Barcelona transfer could be wrapped up imminently. The player, too, is interested to arrive at the Camp Nou and has reportedly decided to stop listening to other offers.

Apart from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Newcastle United and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the player.

Roque, who has scored ten times in 39 games for Athletico since arriving from Cruzeiro, has been likened with the legendary Ronaldo Nazario. The young centre-forward has an abundance of pace, is an excellent decision-maker in the final third and can score from multiple angles. Roque has also played 11 games for Brazil’s U20 team, scoring six times.

Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has thanked Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for believing in him and giving him the confidence to emerge as one of the world’s best players.

Lewandowski spent one-and-a-half seasons under the former Chelsea manager at Bayern Munich, playing 57 games across competitions. During that brief spell, the Poland icon scored a staggering 54 goals and claimed 15 assists.

Speaking ahead of the El Clasico on Sunday (March 18), Lewandowski talked about the impact Ancelotti has had on his career. The Pole said (via Madrid Universal):

“Ancelotti gave me incredible self-confidence. He gave me something that I didn't have before. He's an amazing human being, a man who takes care of you. For him, the most important thing is to be a good guy, not to talk about tactics. He's a man to learn from.”

Ancelotti was dismissed by Bayern Munich after a poor run of form in the 2017-18 season. He won the Bundesliga title in his only full season in Germany.

