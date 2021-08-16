Chelsea targeting a late swoop for Borussia Dortmund star - Reports

Chelsea are eyeing a late move for Borussia Dortmund's English wonderkid Jude Bellingham, according to Eurosport (via Sports Mole).

Chelsea have had a productive transfer window. The European champions have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and have freed up space in their squad by letting Tammy Abraham leave to join AS Roma.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is now targeting English sensation Jude Bellingham in case the Blues fail to land West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Despite being just 18 years old, Bellingham has been getting regular game time for Dortmund and also made three substitute appearances for England at Euro 2020.

Jude Bellingham is not the first Borussia Dortmund player Chelsea are after. The Blues failed to land Erling Haaland this summer before settling for Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Despite their interest, Bellingham will not come cheaply for Chelsea. He currently has four years remaining on his Dortmund contract, giving the Bundesliga side the upper hand when it comes to negotiating a price with any interested parties. This could be another £100 million plus transfer if Chelsea come calling.

Bellingham was signed by Borussia Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham City last summer. Since then, he has made 48 appearances and scored four goals along the way. Bellingham is expected to start in Dortmund's Super Cup game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Chelsea's priority still remains a new centre-back

The transfer window shuts in two weeks' time, giving clubs a limited amount of time to complete their deals. In the next two weeks Chelsea will continue to prioritize signing a new centre-back over any other position.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will continue their efforts to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The club has already agreed personal terms with the defender but Kounde is not forcing a move to Stamford Bridge due to his respect for Sevilla.

In the midst of signing a centre-back, it is difficult for Chelsea to then go and buy a new midfielder. However, stranger things have happened in the transfer market so nothing can be ruled out as of now.

