Chelsea ‘thinking about’ launching move to sign former player who can be ‘valuable’ addition to the team: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for former player Eden Hazard as the Belgian's future with Real Madrid remains uncertain. According to El Nacional, he may be in line for a stunning return to west London.

Hazard, 31, left the Blues for Madrid in 2019 for £103.5 million and at the time had become one of the Premier League's top stars.

The Belgian had flourished at Stamford Bridge, scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists in 351 appearances.

But it has been somewhat of a nightmare spell for the attacking midfielder at Madrid. Injury issues and a lack of form have plagued his time in Spain.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly has doubts about the Belgian given his lack of contribution over the years. He would accept offers between €40-50 million for the Belgian star.

Newcastle United have been interested in the former Premier League star. However, those links have died down with other targets in the Magpies sights.

Hazard is held in high regard by the Stamford Bridge faithful despite his exit back in 2019, having forged a close relationship with Blues fans. Chelsea, now under new ownership, could look to make a move for the forward to revitalize their stagnant attack.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech disappointed last season. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has departed the club, returning to Inter Milan on loan.

Hazard has two years left to run on his deal with Real Madrid but faces an uphill battle in trying to displace the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in the starting XI.

Chelsea looking for attacking reinforcements this summer

Eden Hazard became a Stamford Bridge hero

Thomas Tuchel's problems last season at Stamford Bridge mostly lay in attack, with the side boasting a lack of goalscoring potency.

The Blues' top scorer was Romelu Lukaku, who netted 15 goals in all competitions. Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were all inconsistent in their performances.

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, with Sky Sports reporting he is analysing his options.

Lukaku's departure to Inter Milan has left Tuchel in need of adding to his frontline and a move for the English star could be in the offing. However, the west London side could do with more creative players to try and improve their attacking output.

