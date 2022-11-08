Chelsea tipped to undergo rebuild as both Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy named among players seriously considering their future: Reports

Chelsea have been tipped to undergo a rebuild with Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy's futures at the club in doubt, as per journalist Simon Phillips.

The Blues have made a topsy-turvy start to the season but have come off the boil under Graham Potter.

Potter had started his reign after succeeding Thomas Tuchel on 8 September in fine fashion.

The English tactician oversaw six wins and three draws in his first nine fixtures in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, a 4-1 defeat against former side Brighton & Hove Albion and a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal has shed light on the issues within the squad.

A rebuild is tipped to ensue and with that, Mendy, 30, and Kovacic, 28, are both seriously considering their futures at Chelsea.

Mendy arrived in west London from French outfit Stade Rennais in 2020 for £22 million.

The Senegalese shot-stopper made a superb start to life at Stamford Bridge, keeping 25 clean sheets in 45 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign.

He was also named UEFA's 'Goalkeeper of the year' as the Blues secured Champions League glory.

However, mistakes crept into Mendy's game throughout last season.

Perhaps none more so than his outing in Chelsea's elimination from the Champions League quarterfinals in a 5-4 aggregate defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Mendy has made nine appearances this season, keeping one clean sheet but has been displaced as first-choice keeper by Kepa Arrizabalaga under Potter.

He has three years left on his current deal with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Kovacic joined Chelsea permanently in 2019 from Madrid for £40.25 million following a loan spell with the club in the 2018-19 season.

He has made 15 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

However, nine of those have been as a starter, and he may be one of a few midfielders who depart shortly with two years left on his contract.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are both coming into the final months of their deals at Stamford Bridge, expiring next summer.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

Leao is admired by Potter

Chelsea are keen on Milan's Leao, who has been in red-hot form for the Rossoneri this season.

Sky Italia reports that Milan are having difficulties agreeing to a new deal with the Portuguese forward due to his wage demands and interest from across Europe.

Leao is reportedly demanding wages of £170,000-a-week and has changed agency which has only further complicated matters.

He has made 16 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

Leao was part of the Milan side that won the Serie A title last season.

Potter previously lauded the Portuguese youngster, saying:

"I’ve been really impressed with Rafael Leao whenever I've watched Milan games, he’s a top player. In terms of what happens in the future, who knows whether he can do this in Premier League or not. He's got the capability, for sure."

