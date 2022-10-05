Tottenham join race to sign Chelsea target - reports

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as per Fabio Cordella (via CaughtOffside).

Leao's contract at the San Siro expires in 2024 and it is expected that the Portuguese will not be signing a new deal with Milan.

The Rossoneri may therefore consider bids at the end of the season for the young attacker, who has impressed since joining the club from LOSC Lille in 2019 for £26.25 million.

He has made 124 appearances, scoring 31 goals and contributing 28 assists.

A battle between the two London rivals is set to ensue as Tottenham will now look to rival Chelsea for his signature.

The Blues are said to be at the front of the queue and there were rumors of a potential move for the Portuguese to Stamford Bridge this past summer.

The player's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly looked to move Leao to Chelsea so that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could arrive at the San Siro.

However, Spurs are currently ahead of Graham Potter's side in the league as they sit in third whilst Chelsea are fifth.

The lure of playing under renowned Italian manager Antonio Conte for Spurs may pay dividends.

Leao has managed four goals and seven assists in nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

"He's a top player" - Chelsea boss Potter showers praise on Leao as Tottenham take an interest

Potter praises the Milan forward

Potter has seemingly flirted with a potential pursuit of Leao by lauding the talents of the young Portuguese striker.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash with Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League on October 5, he said (via Express):

"I’ve been really impressed with Rafael Leao whenever I've watched Milan games, he’s a top player. In terms of what happens in the future, who knows whether he can do this in Premier League or not. He's got the capability, for sure."

Leao will be looking to impress both the Stamford Bridge outfit and Tottenham in tonight's clash against Potter's men as he knows both will be keen viewers.

The forward has three assists in two Champions League outings so far this season and will be part of Stefano Poli's side looking to tighten their grip on 1st place in Group E.

The Rossoneri are sitting on four points whilst Potter's side are bottom of the group having only picked up a point thus far.

