Chelsea and Tottenham eyeing potential move for 27-year-old midfielder: Reports

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to do battle for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer with the Serie A side open to offers.

Gazzetta Dello Sport (via GIFN) reports that Rabiot's future at Juventus seems to be lying away from the Allianz Stadium and the Old Lady are willing to sell him this summer.

The fee being touted to sign the 27-year-old is €20-30 million with Chelsea and Spurs circling.

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Adrien Rabiot is in the last year of his contract with Juventus and has attached the interest of Chelsea and Spurs. A possible future in London in the summer, a renewal - for now - is not discussed. [GdS] #Juventus Adrien Rabiot is in the last year of his contract with Juventus and has attached the interest of Chelsea and Spurs. A possible future in London in the summer, a renewal - for now - is not discussed. [GdS] #Juventus https://t.co/tah5jurtjx

Both London sides are looking to add to their squads ahead of their Champions League campaigns next season, with Tottenham securing a top four finish on the final day of the season.

Rabiot has encountered a difficult period at Juventus since joining from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2019.

He has been criticized by the club's fans for some lacklustre performances whilst never fully establishing himself as a key player for Juventus.

Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Fabio Paratici was the man behind the deal to bring Rabiot to Turin in 2019 and he could have a say in the midfielder's future once more.

Chelsea and Tottenham bargaining tools with Juventus

Dejan Kulusevski joined Spurs from Juve in January

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho enjoyed a remarkable 2020-2021 campaign for the Blues, helping them win the UEFA Champions League.

He was part of the Italian national side that won the UEFA European Championships in 2021 with his impressive season leading him to finishing third in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

However, this season hasn't quite matched up to the one prior as he has been in and out of Thomas Tuchel's side.

ESPN reports that the Italian midfielder is a target for Juventus and could be set to make a return to Serie A this summer.

The 30-year-old previously played for Napoli before heading to Stamford Bridge in 2018 for around €60 million.

Hence, Jorginho may be allowed to move to Juve if Rabiot heads in the opposite direction.

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Juventus are still interested in Jorginho for the midfield to play alongside Pogba. McKennie could leave: the bianconeri are asking €40m. Tottenham like the player but they’re not the only ones interested. [GdS] #Juventus Juventus are still interested in Jorginho for the midfield to play alongside Pogba. McKennie could leave: the bianconeri are asking €40m. Tottenham like the player but they’re not the only ones interested. [GdS] #Juventus https://t.co/5rh6CDuOw1

Meanwhile, Tottenham have had a close relationship in the past with Juventus, having signed two of their players in the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte brought in Dejen Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from his former side.

He could look to use his prior relationship with the club to bring Rabiot to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Conte was in charge of the Turin side from 2011-2014 and won three Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy