Chelsea and Tottenham 'make enquiries' for £40 million rated Premier League winger - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

As per The Athletic, Tottenham and Chelsea have made enquiries to ascertain the winger's availability this summer. Saint-Maximin has been a crucial member of Newcastle United's line-up in recent years, and is believed to be valued at £40 million.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle United from OGC Nice in 2019. The forward is widely considered one of the most exciting and flamboyant players in the Premier League and has arguably been one of the Magpies' standout players over the years.

However, he has scored just 12 goals in 93 appearances for the club in all competitions. Despite his impressive displays last season, Saint-Maximin scored just five goals and provided five assists in 35 Premier League games.

Newcastle United are a club seemingly on the rise under Eddie Howe. The club won 12 of their last 18 Premier League games last season and finished 11th in the league table. Eddie Howe is likely to be given the funds required to bolster his squad and sign his top transfer targets.

Tottenham Hotspur have arguably been the winners of the summer transfer thus far as they have made a number of statement signings this summer. The club have added Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence, and Clement Lenglet to their ranks.

The Blues, on the other hand, endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign due to a lack of consistency and output from their forward line. According to Football.London, Hakim Ziyech is edging closer to a move away from Stamford Bridge. The Blues could attempt to sign a winger before the transfer window slams shut.

Newcastle United could replace Tottenham and Chelsea target Allan Saint-Maximin with Callum Hudson-Odoi

Newcastle United could attempt to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi as a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin if the Chelsea and Tottenham target leaves the club. As per The Mag, Eddie Howe's side are interested in the 21-year-old.

A combination of injuries and stiff competition for places have diminished Hudson-Odoi's playing time over the last couple of seasons. He made just 15 Premier League appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side last season, and was behind Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, and Hakim Ziyech in the pecking order.

(@BettingOddsUK) Glen Johnson: "Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to play football every week, so go to somewhere like Newcastle where he’s being taken out of his comfort zone to focus on his football. Maybe Newcastle will get the best out of him." Glen Johnson: "Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to play football every week, so go to somewhere like Newcastle where he’s being taken out of his comfort zone to focus on his football. Maybe Newcastle will get the best out of him."(@BettingOddsUK)

The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, which could diminish Hudson-Odoi's playing time even further. He could therefore be open to a move away from Stamford Bridge.

