Chelsea and Tottenham in race to sign £43m-rated La Liga star: Reports

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Athletic Bilbao's in-form attacker Nico Williams.

TEAMTalk reports that Williams, 21, is expected to leave San Mames this summer despite signing a new contract in December. The Spanish youngster has shined this season with six goals and 11 assists in 27 games across competitions.

Several European giants have been monitoring Williams including Chelsea and Tottenham. They are enticed by his release clause which stands at £43 million, although this price may rise if certain performance-related triggers are achieved.

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have a long-term interest in Williams who has earned 11 caps for Spain, scoring two goals. They and Spurs are joined in pursuit of the left-winger by Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Williams' stock is high and he's impressed on international duty particularly during his second appearance in a 1-0 win against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League (September 27, 2022).

Manchester City star Rodri hailed him following that game (via One Football):

"Nico was the difference. He changed the rhythm of the match with his stride and the energy he has... Nico was key in his second game with the national team and I had to push him."

Chelsea's season has been dismal, and their attackers have come under fire for disappointing performances. Pochettino's interest in Williams could raise doubts about Raheem Sterling who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly receive boost in their pursuit of Barcelona's Raphinha

Raphinha could return to the Premier League.

Another La Liga winger who is on both Chelsea and Tottenham's radar is Barcelona's Raphinha. The Brazilian has struggled to reach expectations since joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United in July 2022.

The Blues were beaten to Raphinha's signature by Barca at the time but they look set to reignite their interest in him. SPORT (via Caught Offside) reports that the Catalan giants have prioritized offloading the Brazil international this summer.

Raphinha has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and contributing eight assists. He's also garnered interest from Ange Postecoglou's Lilywhites and the Saudi Pro League.

The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract with Barca but could look to get back to his best in the Premier League. He was a revelation during his time with Leeds, registering 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 appearances.

Transfermarkt values Raphinha at €50 million but Chelsea and Tottenham could look to negotiate a lower fee given Barca's financial troubles. He's no longer viewed as an undisputed starter amid Lamine Yamal's breakout season.