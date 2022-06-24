Chelsea and Tottenham in race to sign Atletico Madrid star with £51.5 million release clause - Reports 

English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are in a tussle to sign Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco this summer ahead of the new season. The 28-year-old Belgian international plays as a winger and sometimes as a wingback for both club and country.

The Blues' are looking to strengthen their squad for the new season after a change in the club's ownership. Chelsea were in the EPL title contention race last year until the winter break but the sudden drop in the team's form saw them finish in third spot at the end.

Key defender Antonio Rudiger has already Real Madrid this summer on a four-year deal worth €400,000 (£342,000) per week, according to Sky Sports. Romelu Lukaku is also looking to move out of Stamford Bridge, a year after making his EPL comeback from Inter Milan. The German manager has now set his eyes on Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and the Belgian international could be the club's first summer signing.

However, Chelsea are not the only club eyeing a potential deal with Carrasco and are joined by their fellow league rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are back in the UEFA Champions League after finishing fourth in the 2021-22 season. Conte is all set to rival Tuchel in getting Carrasco from the Spanish club this summer.

According to Diario AS, the 28-year-old winger is being looked at by certain big Premier League clubs for a potential deal. Carrasco is said to have a £51.5 million release clause in his ongoing contract with Atletico Madrid. However, Atletico manager Diego Simeone is not willing to let go of the Belgian winger easily.

Manchester United to rival Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in signing the 28-year-old Belgian international

Manchester United have also become the latent entrant in the race to sign Yannick Carrasco amidst active interest from other EPL clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have let off many big players following a horrendous last season which saw them finish sixth in the table and crash out of Champions League contention. Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jessi Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic have left Old Trafford so far, while the club is yet to announce their first signing under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Apart from their public pursuit of Barcelona's Frankie de Jong and Ajax's Antony, the Red Devils have also now been linked with Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.

