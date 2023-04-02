Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing fullback Theo Hernandez, who could leave AC Milan in the summer.

Hernandez has been one of the best left-backs in the world in recent years and has featured in the Serie A Team of the Year for three consecutive years. As per Fichajes, the Frenchman can now leave AC Milan in the summer.

Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all interested in signing him this summer.

City let Joao Cancelo, who manager Pep Guardiola used as a left-back, join Bayern Munich on loan in January. They have used Nathan Ake as a left-back since then but the Dutchman is a central defender. Hence, they could look to bring in Hernandez in the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer but he has been far from impressive. Ben Chilwell has had to deal with multiple injuries in recent times and the Blues could use a good rotation option.

Finally, Tottenham need a major upgrade in the left-back department. Ivan Perisic is expected to leave in the summer following Antonio Conte's departure. Ryan Sessegnon, meanwhile, has been disappointing.

Destiny Udogie will join Spurs from Udinese in the summer but Theo Hernandez could be an experienced signing for the north London side.

The French ace has played 154 games for Milan, scoring 23 goals and providing 28 assists.

Tottenham and Chelsea interested in Julian Nagelsmann

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte last month after they were eliminated from all cup competitions and the Italian's outburst in the media. They now have Conte's assistant Christian Stellini managing the squad alongside Ryan Mason.

Spurs appointed Conte in November 2021 following Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking and he led them to a fourth-placed finish last season. However, his brand of football and rigidness came under immense criticism this season before he eventually departed.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appointed Graham Potter earlier in the season after sacking Thomas Tuchel. However, the Englishman's time at the club has been disappointing as the Blues sit 11th in the Premier League table.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that both clubs hold an interest in Julian Nagelsmann, who was surprisingly sacked by Bayern Munich last month.

The German joined the Bavarians in 2021 and led them to the Bundesliga title last season. However, he was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in bringing Nagelsmann in but Romano has claimed that he will take his time in choosing his next club.

