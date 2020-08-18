Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues consider double swoop for English defensive duo, Leeds United want £22.6m Chelsea star, and more - 17th August 2020 

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the defensive overhaul planned at the club, Leeds United's interest in signing a Chelsea star, and more.

Chelsea eye moves for Lewis Dunk and John Stones

Chelsea are eyeing moves for the defensive duo of Lewis Dunk and John Stones, in what would be a major restructuring of a leaky backline ahead of next season.

Frank Lampard understands that his defence has to be much better if the club is to challenge for top honours. Chelsea finished the Premier League season having conceded the most goals in the top half of the table.

Brighton & Hove Albion value Dunk at around £40 million, and according to The Mirror, Chelsea are interested in signing the 28-year-old to add some much-needed stability and leadership to the backline. In addition to signing Dunk, the Blues are also hopeful of signing Stones from Manchester City on a loan deal.

Chelsea have held a long-standing interest in Stones, having tried to sign the former Everton man before his move to City. The 26-year-old is reportedly surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, with City having already signed Nathan Ake so far in the transfer window. Pep Guardiola's side have also been linked with moves for other defenders.

Leeds United consider move for £22.6 million Chelsea star

Newly-promoted Leeds United are pondering the possibility of making a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian forward is expected to be sold by the Stamford Bridge outfit in a bid to fund moves for other positions.

Chelsea have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal and the Blues are still hopeful of adding Kai Havertz to their ranks. This leaves no room for Batshuayi in the squad.

According to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen on a reunion with Batshuayi -- whom he previously managed at Marseille. Chelsea are expected to make a loss on the £33 million they paid for him four years ago, with Leeds said to be considering an offer of around £22.6 million.

However, Batshuayi's £100,000-a-week wages could prove to be stumbling block, as could the striker's preference to stay in London.

Chelsea set to loan out many youngsters

Chelsea are said to be weighing up loan moves for a plethora of young talent they have at their academy. The Blues' infamous youth policy of hoarding top young talent and then loaning them out to clubs across Europe could continue this season too.

According to The Express, the Blues are set to loan out a plethora of young talent, having already seen some leave. This includes goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, who joined Stevenage, Armando Broja who has been loaned to Vitesse, and Ike Ugbo, who has joined Cercle Brugge, with the club having the option to make Ugbo's move permanent for £4.5 million.