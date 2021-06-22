Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues join race for Premier League midfielder, club interested in Serie A ace, and more - 22nd June 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has a wealth of quality midfielders at his disposal, but the German is still eager to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

The Blues are expected to be in contention for the Premier League title and will also have to defend their UEFA Champions League trophy.

Chelsea have finished fourth in the league in back-to-back seasons and it’s time for a proper title challenge. Tuchel has shown enough promise in his initial months at the helm and with the right reinforcements, the German manager could make the Blues a force to reckon with next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 22 June 2021.

Chelsea join the race for Premier League midfielder

Jack Grealish

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to Chelsea News via Football Insider. The Engand international is one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League and is also wanted by Manchester City.

Grealish has attracted the attention of quite a few top clubs around the country thanks to his brilliance on the field, but Aston Villa have managed to hold on to their prized asset so far.

Jack Grealish carried the ball into the penalty area more times p90 [3.3] than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues last season, whilst his 3.1 chances created p90 was 3rd behind Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne.



Spark. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/f1sqN3aUZU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 22, 2021

That could soon change, though. The arrival of Emi Buendia hints that Villa might be preparing for the departure of Grealish. The Englishman reportedly has a release clause in his current contract, although it is expected to be a vast sum.

Grealish was plagued by injuries last season, but still managed six goals and 10 assists in 26 games in the league.

Blues interested in Serie A ace

Nicolo Barella

Chelsea are interested in Nicolo Barella, according to A Stamford Bridge Too Far via Football London. Barella was instrumental in Inter Milan’s Serie A triumph last season and has also impressed with Italy at Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old is also being tracked by Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Nicolò Barella’s game by numbers vs. Switzerland:



83% pass accuracy

62 total touches

8 ball recoveries

5 passes into the final third

2 chances created

2/3 tackles

1 assist



Such a tidy player. 🇮🇹🤌 pic.twitter.com/1y7wNH32OR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 16, 2021

Chelsea have some wonderful midfielders in their squad, but it is understandable why Tuchel has set his sights on Barella. The 23-year-old has displayed maturity beyond his years and will only get better with the right guidance.

Chelsea star wanted by AC Milan

Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan are eager to secure the services of Hakim Ziyech, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Moroccan arrived at Chelsea amid a lot of hype but has struggled under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

The German is willing to let him leave, with the Rossoneri interested. However, the Blues want to recuperate a majority of the €40m they spent on Ziyech last summer.

AC Milan do not have the financial muscle to meet Chelsea's demand and have instead proposed a loan deal with an option to buy. The Serie A giants are willing to pay a third of Ziyech’s €6m wages, but the final decision rests with Chelsea.

Edited by Arvind Sriram