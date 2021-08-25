Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit offer for La Liga star, club eager to extend German defender's contract, and more - 25th August 2021

Chelsea have just a week left to conclude their business this summer. The Blues have already brought in Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku so far but might have a few more tricks up their sleeves.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to mount a challenge for the Premier League trophy this term and the German would not mind a few more changes to his squad before the end of the month.

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of a La Liga midfielder. The Blues are also eager to extend the contract of a German defender who is attracting interest from Real Madrid.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from August 25, 2021.

Chelsea submit offer for La Liga star

Chelsea are offering to take Saul Niguez on loan

Chelsea have submitted a loan offer, with an option to buy, for Saul Niguez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been linked with the Spaniard all summer and have recently accelerated their efforts to secure his signature.

Saul has dropped down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid and the La Liga giants are ready to let him leave.

Saúl is set to leave Atléti.

Chelsea opened talks for Saúl days ago. There’s official bid now on the table - loan with buy option. 🔵 #CFC



Also Manchester United have asked for Saúl again in the last 24 hours, he’s in the list with Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC



He’s ready for PL move. pic.twitter.com/dAAFHzdiYq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

The Spaniard has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona this summer, but Chelsea have now jumped the queue.

The Blues are eager to add a midfielder to their roster this summer, with Thomas Tuchel planning a fire sale of fringe players. The German's current midfield is stacked with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

But there's little talent beyond those three, and this is where Chelsea are yearning for a change.

The Blues are looking to take Saul initially on loan to resolve the issue, although they will face competition from Manchester United for the Spaniard. However, the London side have massively helped their cause by submitting an official bid for the player.

Blues eager to extend German defender's contract

Chelsea have offered to extend Antonio Rudiger's contract

Chelsea have initiated negotiations with Antonio Rudiger to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports. The Blues are eager to tie the German defender down to a new deal amid interest from Real Madrid.

Rudiger is in the final 12 months of his current contract but features heavily in Thomas Tuchel's plans.

The player is willing to prolong his association with Chelsea but wants to assess his options before coming to a decision.

The German has racked up 153 appearances for the Blues since arriving in 2017 and has won the Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup so far.

Chelsea star set to join AC Milan on loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko is all set to move to AC Milan on loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko is all set to join AC Milan on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are negotiating with the Rossoneri regarding a loan deal with an option to buy. The two clubs are currently working on a fee to complete the move.

AC Milan are close to complete Tiemoué Bakayoko deal with Chelsea. Talks progressing - loan with buy option [fee to be decided in the next hours]. 🔴 #ACMilan



Chelsea will allow Bakayoko to leave, final details to be agreed in the next hours/days. #CFC https://t.co/wPTRttMuhG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

Chelsea are pushing to move the player on as they look to free up space in their squad for more arrivals.

The Frenchman has a negligible chance of breaking into Thomas Tuchel's first XI at the moment, and an exit from Stamford Bridge works in the favor of all parties.

