Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues in talks with Juventus over transfer of midfielder, defender coy about future, and more - 6th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have news about Jorginho amidst interest from Juventus, Real Madrid defender remains coy about his future, and more.

Chelsea set to lower asking price for Juventus target Jorginho

Chelsea are set to lower their asking price for midfielder Jorginho, in a bid to facilitate his move to Juventus. The Blues were holding out for a fee of £36 million for the Italian international, with Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri keen on reuniting with the 28 year old.

Jorginho has played twice under Juventus manager Sarri, first at Napoli, before following his manager to Stamford Bridge. According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are willing to accept an offer lower than the £36 million they were holding out for earlier. Chelsea transfer guru, Marina Granovskaia is inclined to move on the Italian in a bid to free up funds to strengthen other positions.

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, also talked up the transfer in a recent interview, while insisting that it all depends on the whether Chelsea and Juventus find an agreement or not. Santos said:

"Sarri has never called Jorginho personally to talk about Juventus

"I know there’s talk in the papers, but we have never had direct contact with Sarri or even Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici.

"When the directors Paratici and Marina Granovskaia find an agreement, if they find an agreement, then and only then can I talk about the situation.

Everyone knows there is a very strong rapport between Sarri and Jorginho after five years working together, I’d be a hypocrite to deny that, but I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract."

Also read: Top 10 Juventus players of all time

Advertisement

Sergio Reguilon coy about future amidst Chelsea interest

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon, with some reports even claiming that the Blues are currently in advanced talks with the representatives of the Spaniard.

However, despite strong interest from Chelsea and Sevilla -- the club he spent the 2019/20 season on loan with -- Reguilon has insisted he is focused on finishing the season and is not worried about the future. Reguilon said:

"I do not think about these possibilities now — I’m sorry if that sounds like a cliche. I’ve been saying since quarantine that until the season is over I won’t be talking about my future.

"Until then it would be unfair on myself, my teammates and club.

"If my year at Sevilla had not been good, then this would not be happening. These teams would not ring.

"If I am fine, the team is fine and the club is fine, everyone is happy… I have no complaints about anything, about the city, the club, my colleagues. I feel very loved. Who knows what will happen in the future?

"We should talk about that sitting quietly with Real Madrid, my representative, with everyone. And see the possibilities for next year, let’s see what happens. I don’t know."

Willian agrees £100,000 per week deal with Arsenal

Chelsea FC v Norwich City - Premier League

Chelsea winger Willian has agreed a three-year deal with Arsenal, according to ESPN. The Blues failed to find a breakthrough in contract talks with the Brazilian, as the Stamford Bridge outfit was offering Willian only a two-year deal with the 31 year old holding out for a three-year one.

According to the report, the Gunners have offered Willian a three-year deal, with an option to extend for a fourth year. The deal will reportedly be made official after Chelsea's Champions League campaign is over.