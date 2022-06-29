Chelsea turn to 31-year-old after being priced out of moves for De Ligt and Skriniar: Reports

Chelsea are in dire need of defensive reinforcements this summer and have not made progress with negotiations for their primary transfer targets. According to a report published by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues have now refocussed their efforts towards Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Premier League giants have been intent on looking to the Serie A to sign defenders this season. Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar were originally identified as transfer targets by the club but are unlikely to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023.Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023. 🔵 #CFCBeen told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs.

The Blues are set to battle through a phase of transition and Thomas Tuchel has his work cut out for him this summer. With several high-profile names set to leave the club this month, Chelsea will need to have a plan in place to replenish their squad.

Tuchel led the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League this year after a fairly inconsistent campaign. The Blues have managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but have seen their purchasing power diminish after a change in ownership this year.

Chelsea express interest in Koulibaly after reaching agreement for Raphinha

Koulibaly has been impressive for Napoli

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on their way out of the club, Chelsea need to revamp their defensive line to remain competitive in the Premier League. The London-based outfit has expressed interest in Matthijs de Ligt and Milan Skriniar but has been unable to drum up the funds to secure their signatures.

Jules Kounde also remains an option for Chelsea this month. The Frenchman is currently plying his trade at Sevilla and has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in La Liga. Kounde has several clubs after him, however, and will not come at a low price.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are looking at Kalidou Koulibaly again because of the high transfers demanded by the clubs who’s defenders we are interested in. What’s your thoughts? Chelsea are looking at Kalidou Koulibaly again because of the high transfers demanded by the clubs who’s defenders we are interested in. What’s your thoughts? https://t.co/8vCCoz2jTG

Thomas Tuchel does have a few restrictions to work with at the moment and could potentially entertain the possibility of bringing Koulibaly to the Premier League. The Senegalese defender has made 317 appearances for Napoli and has been a consistent performer in the UEFA Champions League.

Kalidou Koulibaly is 31 years of age and will also be a more affordable option than Chelsea's other alternatives. The Blues are reportedly spending in excess of £60 million to secure Raphinha's signature and will not be averse to striking a few bargains as they replenish their defensive stocks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far