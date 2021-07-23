Chelsea could turn their attention to PSG star to resolve club's contract issues - Reports

Champions League winners Chelsea could look to buy PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe this summer, according to French outlet L’Équipe (via the Mirror). The club currently have to resolve contract issues with several defenders.

Chelsea are in the midst of a contractual crisis. Three of the club's defenders have just one year remaining on their contract. These include the likes of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kurt Zouma. If the Blues are not able to tie them down to long-term contracts, they might have to shift their attention to another central defender. Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain is rumored to be in the fray in such a scenario.

However, signing Kimpembe from PSG will not be a simple task for Chelsea. There are a couple of reasons for the same. The 25-year-old French international currently has a contract at PSG running until 2024. Secondly, Kimpembe is attached to his boyhood club even more so after being named as their vice-captain.

Presnel Kimpembe will wait before deciding to move to Chelsea

According to the aforementioned source, Kimpembe is worried about his chances in PSG's starting XI after the arrival of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid. The 25-year-old is keen to wait to see what happens to his starting berth and will then decide whether to move to Chelsea or not.

The arrival of Ramos is clearly in the mind of Kimpembe. He is reportedly worried about his role in the squad following the arrival of one of the finest captains in world football.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will need a new centre-back sooner rather than later. Despite Thiago Silva's outstanding debut campaign, the Brazilian is currently 36 years old and will need replacing in the near future.

However, signing Presnel Kimpembe from PSG is going to be extremely expensive for Chelsea. The 25-year-old defender still has three more years left in Paris. Consequently, PSG would ask for an astronomical fee from the Blues with Kimpembe currently valued at €40 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Chelsea are in for a massive summer as they look to build on their Champions League win from the 2020-21 season. The Blues have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer as they look to replace Timo Werner up front.

