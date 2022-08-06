Chelsea unlikely to receive ‘discounts’ in attempt to sign transfer target: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei this summer, according to Sport Witness. The Blues, however, will have to propose a 'sensational offer' to sign the Italian, as the Nerazzurri have 'no intentions of giving discounts'.

As per the report, the west London side's initial offer of €8 million has been rejected by Inter because Chelsea are unwilling to include a buy-back clause in their proposal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Negotiations will continue but Inter will try to keep him this summer. Chelsea are seriously working on Cesare Casadei deal. He’s the next top young target [born in 2003] after Carney and Slonina, Chelsea want to try again after opening bid rejected by Inter.Negotiations will continue but Inter will try to keep him this summer. Chelsea are seriously working on Cesare Casadei deal. He’s the next top young target [born in 2003] after Carney and Slonina, Chelsea want to try again after opening bid rejected by Inter. 🔵🇮🇹 #CFCNegotiations will continue but Inter will try to keep him this summer. https://t.co/Fm5BxpRYJT

According to Calciomercato, Casadei has made a decision to hire Busardo to replace his previous agent Michelangelo Minieri. The new representative held a meeting in Milan with the 19-year-old to discuss his future amid interest from various European clubs.

The youngster had a productive season with Inter Milan's U-19 team last year, registering 13 goals and four assists in 29 appearances for the youth side.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has shown an interest in Casadei to strengthen his midfield options. The Blues have also signed another young midfielder in Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

The Serie A side are 'now awaiting that relaunch' from the London-based club following the rejection of the £8 million offer for Casadei. However, Inter would only consider an exit for the Italian youngster if a proposal of €15 million was made by the west London side.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals thoughts on 'No. 9 curse'

Thomas Tuchel reveals thoughts on Chelsea's 'No.9 Curse'

Thomas Tuchel recently spoke about the Blues' 'No. 9 curse' as he admitted that 'nobody wants to touch' the jersey left vacant by Romelu Lukaku.

The German manager has revealed that the 'cursed' shirt has gained a reputation for failure in the west London side as he continues his search for a striker this summer.

Tuchel admitted (via The Guardian):

"It’s cursed, it’s cursed, people tell me it’s cursed. It’s not the case that we leave it open for tactical reasons, for some players in the pipeline that come in and naturally take it."

“There was not a big demand for No. 9. Players sometimes want to change numbers but, surprisingly, nobody wants to touch it. Everybody who is longer than me in the club tells me: ‘Ah, you know, like he had the 9 and he did not score and he had the 9 and did also not score.’ So we now we have a moment where nobody wants to touch the No. 9.”

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far