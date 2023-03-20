Chelsea could use Christian Pulisic in player-plus-cash deal to sign Manchester United target valued at over £100m: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly use Christian Pulisic in a player-plus-cash deal to land Manchester United target Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

As reported by Calciomercato (Via TalkSPORT), the Blues are looking to steal a march on their rivals by offering the Serie A giants Pulisic in return for their star attacker.

As claimed by TalkSPORT, Osimhen is one of the most coveted players in Europe right now, having enjoyed a phenomenal season for Luciano Spalletti's side.

The Nigeria international has emerged as a target for a host of clubs in Europe, particularly England.

Chelsea have been credited with interest in the 24-year-old along with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Osimhen has enjoyed a stellar season for Napoli this campaign, having scored 25 goals and provided five assists in 29 games across competitions.

The former Lille star has been a key reason why the Naples club are leading the Serie A table by 19 points.

Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 🏽 Another Win Another Brace,Focus Now On The Game Against Guinea Bissau.GOD Is The Greatest Another Win Another Brace,Focus Now On The Game Against Guinea Bissau.GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/814W0EQGjX

The Serie A giants look to be cruising towards their first Scudetto since 1990 while they have also made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

According to TalkSPORT, Osimhen is currently valued at over £100 million at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Naples club signed the attacker from Lille back in 2020 for a reported fee of €70 million potentially rising to €80 million with add-ons.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are evidently in need of a top-class number nine this summer and we could well see Osimhen move to either of the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has struggled to live up to his £58 million transfer fee following his move to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019.

The USA international has not been able to impress on a weekly basis and has had trouble with injury problems.

The fleet-footed winger has scored just once and provided two assists in 24 games across competitions this campaign.

Manchester City to activate clause in Chelsea and Manchester United target's contract

Manchester City are reportedly set to activate a buy-back clause in the contract of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has emerged as a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

As reported by Football Insider, Pep Guardiola is hugely impressed with the Belgian midfielder following his move to the St. Mary's Stadium last summer.

Dan George @Dangeorge47



Lovely goal too!



Romeo Lavia balling out for #Saintsfc yesterday, he’s shown some serious ability in his first season at Southampton, incredibly exciting playerLovely goal too! Romeo Lavia balling out for #Saintsfc yesterday, he’s shown some serious ability in his first season at Southampton, incredibly exciting playerLovely goal too! 😁https://t.co/KqGoKIFseo

Lavia joined Southampton last summer in a £12 million deal and has been a livewire in midfield for the relegation-battling side.

Manchester City has a £40 million buy-back clause for the 19-year-old but will only be active after the summer of 2024.

However, the Cityzens are looking to beat their rivals Chelsea and Manchester United for the young midfielder's signature.

