Chelsea want £35 million to part ways with 20-goals star amid Saudi Arabian interest - Reports 

Chelsea are reported to be aiming to complete the sale of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window. The 31-year-old currently plies his trade away from London, on loan to AS Roma.

After parting ways from the club in 2014, Romelu Lukaku made his high-profile return to Chelsea in the summer of 2021. Under the leadership of then-manager Thomas Tuchel, the towering forward was expected to provide the lethal finishing ability that the Blues lacked.

However, Lukaku's return quickly turned sour. The Belgian, who was signed for a reported hefty price tag of £97.5 million (the most expensive Belgian signing of all time), only managed to net eight goals in his first season with the Blues.

His lackluster performances, coupled with off-field controversial statements about his affinity for his previous club Inter Milan, saw Lukaku return back to the Italian outfit on a loan deal only one season after his transfer.

Romelu Lukaku's return after his loan deal expired was short-lived as well, as the 31-year-old was loaned out once again, this time to AS Roma, a team he currently plays for.

While Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have failed to display exceptional goalscoring prowess, latest reports suggest that Lukaku will once again not be welcomed at Stamford Bridge once his loan deal expires. This leaves the Belgian striker without a club for the 2024/25 season.

Adding more clarity to the situation, reports from Football Insider suggest that Chelsea is resolute in their decision to move on from Lukaku, seeking to finalize his transfer this summer.

Financially, selling Lukaku for over £30 million could also benefit Chelsea, thanks to the amortization of his hefty contract fee, as reported by the aforementioned source.

Romelu Lukaku's season so far: Can Roma take the Belgian off of Chelsea's hands?

Currently playing for AS Roma, Lukaku has shown glimpses of his former self by netting 20 goals and providing four assists in 46 appearances this season.

Despite benefiting from Lukaku’s contributions on the pitch, Roma are reportedly hesitant to make his move permanent due to the financial implications. This hesitancy leaves the door open for other interested parties, with Saudi Arabian clubs emerging as potential suitors.

The Saudi Pro League has been aggressive in attracting top talent from Europe and Romelu Lukaku could be the next big name to join their ranks.

Fabrizio Romano, a well-respected football journalist, revealed via Caught Offside that Lukaku’s contract includes a £38 million release clause. This clause has caught the attention of Saudi clubs, who have been making significant investments in high-profile players.

Should Lukaku make the switch to Saudi Arabia, he will find familiar faces such as former Chelsea teammates Eduardo Mendy, N'Golo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly, who have already made the move to the Middle East.