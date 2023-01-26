Chelsea want to complete 4 more deals including Arsenal and Tottenham targets before January transfer deadline: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in completing four more deals, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United transfer targets, in the final week of the ongoing winter transfer window.

Since the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital's takeover last May, the west London outfit have been on a spending spree unlike any other. The club added nine new players, including a loanee, to their ranks earlier last summer for a combined sum of around £260 million.

The Blues have already splashed over £170 million on six new players in January. The club have signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana on permanent deals, while roping in Joao Felix on a short-term loan deal.

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are aiming to sign Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Porro and Anthony Gordon in the final days of this month. While Liverpool and Manchester United have backed out of the race for Fernandez, the Blues have to compete with their Premier League rivals, like Arsenal, for their other targets.

After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal have entered the race to lure Caicedo away from Brighton of late. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have been in pursuit of Sporting CP's Porro for a long time as the club are severely lacking in quality in the right-back department.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been speculated to launch a £40 million move to free Gordon from relegation-threatened Everton.

Chelsea are also expected to facilitate a few outgoings in the ongoing window, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech on a host of European clubs' radar. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher have also been speculated to seal an exit this month.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur AC Milan continues to monitor the situation of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. #SempreMilan #CFC AC Milan continues to monitor the situation of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. 🚨AC Milan continues to monitor the situation of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.🔴#SempreMilan 🔵#CFC https://t.co/accOrfXF88

Chelsea and Arsenal target comments on his speculated future at his current club

Speaking to club media, Moises Caicedo affirmed his allegiance to Brighton amid a host of rumors involving his future. He elaborated:

"I am focused on Brighton now. I am here, I'm playing every day. Things from outside don't trouble me, nor does it take the focus away, because I'm focused only on here. I handle [the transfer speculations] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am, the club that opened their doors for me."

Caicedo, 21, penned a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium after arriving from Ecuadorian Serie A side Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million last January. He is said to be valued at around £100 million, according to The Times journalist Duncan Castles.

Arsenal have earmarked Caicedo as an alternative option for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, as per Evening Standard. The Gunners are also likely to battle it out with Chelsea for Everton ace Amadou Onana, who arrived from LOSC Lille for £33 million last summer.

Poll : 0 votes