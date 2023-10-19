Chelsea want to sign 19-year-old star as the potential replacement for Thiago Silva, likely to face competition from Arsenal - Reports

Chelsea have identified their preferred target to replace veteran defender Thiago Silva but will face stern competition from rivals Arsenal for the defender.

The Blues have registered an interest in Sporting Lisbon center-back Ousmane Diomande, whose performances for club and country have caught the eye of the English sides.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is in the latter days of his career at 39, and after three seasons at Stamford Bridge, the club must find a replacement. The former Paris Saint-Germain man will have huge boots to fill at the club, but they are confident that they have found someone who can fill the void left by him.

Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande was impressive in his country's most recent matches, where Chelsea scouts followed him to, as per TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old has turned heads since joining Sporting Lisbon and is quickly becoming one of the finest teenage defenders in Europe.

Chelsea must be prepared to pay his full £69 million release clause if they intend to sign the teenage center-back. The Blues must, however, be prepared to move quickly for the defender, who is also on the radar of Arsenal.

The Blues signed French defender Axel Disasi this summer and are blessed in the center-back department. They have, however, identified that Thiago Silva must be phased out, and they want Diomande as his replacement.

Arsenal will be wary of targeting a player already earmarked for a transfer by the Blues after their experience with Mykhailo Mudryk this year. The Blues beat the Gunners to the signing of the Ukrainian winger at the last minute.

Diomande has featured eight times for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon this season. His side are also in a good position to secure a good fee for the defender.

Ousmane Diomande perfect fit for Chelsea transfer profile

Chelsea have tried to sign some of the finest young players in the world in the past year, and they have successfully built a talented squad. They have some top prospects in every position, including center-back.

Levi Colwill has emerged as one of the top defenders in the Premier League in the past two seasons at just 20 years old. The Englishman, alongside Frenchman Benoit Badiashile, is among the young defenders at the club.

Chelsea's pursuit of Diomande means that they intend to sign another quality defender who is still developing his game. They may spend much more than Arsenal to sign him as they look to strengthen their squad.