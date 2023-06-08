"Chelsea will try and attack this situation" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting update on Arsenal target Moises Caicedo 

Chelsea are reportedly set to make an attempt to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer as they could see a number of departures. N'Golo Kante is likely to join Al-Ittihad, Mateo Kovacic has been linked with Manchester City while Mason Mount has been linked with Manchester United. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also garnered interest from AC Milan (via The Guardian).

Chelsea were interested in signing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP but as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian journalist has now stated that the Blues will turn their attention towards Brighton & Hove Albion's Caicedo.

“In the next days I think Chelsea will try and ATTACK this situation (Moises Caicedo)," Romano said (via @CFCPys)

Caicedo was also heavily linked with Arsenal in the January transfer window. The Gunners made two bids for him, with the second one being worth £70 million, but were rejected by Brighton.

As per Football.London, the Seagulls have now set a price of around £90-100 million for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as one of the better defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He played 43 games for Brighton in the 2022-23 season, helping them qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

Arsenal can offer the midfielder UEFA Champions League football next season. But Chelsea couldn't qualify for any European football after finishing 12th in the Premier League table.

This could perhaps be a point of difference if both clubs make an attempt to sign Caicedo this summer.

Christian Pulisic given Arsenal star's example to overturn fortunes at Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Kasey Keller believes Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic can still revive his career with the Blues. He referenced Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, who saw a major overturn in his stint with the Gunners.

Xhaka's poor performances and issues with the club's fans saw him heading towards the exit door. However, manager Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay and the Swiss midfielder became an important part of Arsenal's Premier League title challenge in the 2022-23 season.

Keller believes Pulisic, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, can do something similar.

"It sounds like it’s the latter. But I have seen players resurrect their careers as clubs, look at Granit Xhaka. Fans wanted him gone, the club did too but had two good years. I want players to be at a place that they’re going to play. Is that at Chelsea for Christian?" Keller said (via Football.London)

Pulisic started just 10 games across competitions for the Blues last season. With his contract expiring in 2024, the club could look to cash in on him this summer.

