Chelsea willing to include 28-year-old Blues star in player-plus-cash deal to sign new goalkeeper - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to include Kepa Arrizabalaga in a player-plus-cash deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tutto Mercato Web).

The Blues have two goalkeepers - Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. The shot-stoppers cost the club a combined sum of over €100 million, but there are doubts about their long-term futures at Stamford Bridge.

Although Arrizabalaga, 28, has reclaimed his place as Chelsea's No. 1 this season, he has been shaky at times. Mendy, meanwhile, has rejected contract offers from the club and also lost his place in the first XI.

The London giants are expected to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2023-24 season. Inter's Onana is a player they have been credited with a transfer interest recently.

According to the aforementioned source, the Blues are willing to offer as much as €40 million for Onana. Furthermore, they're ready to include Arrizabalaga in a player-plus-cash deal to convince Inter to sell the Cameroon international.

An offer of €40 million could prove to be too good to turn down for Inter, especially as they signed Onana for free from Ajax last year. However, it's unclear whether Inter will accept Arrizabalaga in a player-plus-cash deal.

The Nerazzurri, nevertheless, appear to be preparing for life without Onana. As per the said report, they're keeping tabs on Empoli's 26-year-old goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who's also a target for several other clubs.

How has Kepa Arrizabalaga fared for Chelsea?

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a whopping sum of €80 million in 2018. Although it has been five years since his move, the Spain international remains the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

The Spaniard struggled to live up to his hefty price tag after moving to Stamford Bridge and has often been susceptible to errors. His inconsistency in goal forced the Blues to sign Edouard Mendy from Stade Rennes for €24 million in 2020.

Arrizabalaga has made 157 appearances across competitions for the Premier League giants, keeping 59 clean sheets. He has two more years remaining on the seven-year deal he signed at the time of his transfer but may not be around that long to see out his contract.

Chelsea are unlikely to recoup the €80 million they paid for the 28-year-old. They are, nevertheless, keen to get Kepa off their wage bill.

Poll : 0 votes