Chelsea willing to offer 4 players as part of deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer four players to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a players plus cash deal for Kylian Mbappe. They are ready to offer €120 million on top of that to lure the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

As per a report in El Nacional, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Cesar Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku could be offered to PSG, along with €120 million, for Mbappe. The Blues are ready to make a bumper offer on the table to bring the Frenchman to London.

The Blues are looking to bolster their squad and are on the lookout for a striker this summer. They are ready to go big for Mbappe, who had a trial at the club when he was young.

However, the Blues could not get a deal with the forward as his mother did not want him to give another trial. Former Chelsea scout Daniel Boga told The Athletic about Mbappe's trial:

"You know English football — you tackle, you track back players when you lose the ball. He wasn't like that. When he lost the ball, he stopped playing. Chelsea said, 'We want to see him again and we want to see this part of his football'. But then the mum said, 'No, we won't come again'. I was translating. She said, 'Tell them, he won't come back. If you want to sign him, you sign him now'. And she said, 'In five years' time, you will come back for him for £50million'. She said, 'Translate that'."

Mbappe has just 12 months left on his PSG contract and the forward has no plans to sign another deal at the club.

Will Chelsea target Kylian Mbappe leave PSG this summer?

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer as PSG want to sell the forward. They reportedly do not want to let the forward leave on a free transfer next summer.

Speaking to the media earlier in June, he was quoted by L'Equipe as saying:

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered, I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

Chelsea have been linked with Mbappe in the past, but they have never been close to signing him. They are currently in the middle of a squad rebuild and the forward fits perfectly but it will not be easy to sign him.

