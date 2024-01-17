Chelsea willing to offload 22-year-old star this month with 3 EPL clubs interested: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Armando Broja amid interest from Premier League clubs Fulham, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Blues are open to selling Broja if the right offer arrives. The Albanian has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino is expected to sign a proven goalscorer either this month or in the summer.

Broja has started seven of 17 games across competitions this season, with two goals and one assist to his name. He's been vying with summer signing Nicolas Jackson for a starting berth under Pochettino.

The 17-cap Albania international's departure doesn't rely on Chelsea signing a replacement this month. Christopher Nkunku is expected back in action soon after missing his side's last three games due to a hip problem.

Broja spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Southampton where he impressed as the Saints' main attacking outlet. The towering center-forward managed nine goals and one assist in 38 games across competitions at St Mary's.

That form has somewhat failed to follow him back to Stamford Bridge and he's seemingly fighting for his Chelsea future. He has four years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €28 million.

Fulham, West Ham, and Wolves all play with a target man and Broja could be an enticing option to help bolster their attacks. His spell at Southampton earned him prior interest from AC Milan before signing a contract extension with the Blues in September 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino insisted Armando Broja would be important for Chelsea during Nicolas Jackson's absence

Armando Broja was on the scoresheet in his side's win against Preston.

Broja has been a regular starter for Chelsea during Jackson's absence as he is currently at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal. The Albanian started and scored in the west Londoners' 4-0 win against Preston North End in the FA Cup third round (January 6).

Pochettino spoke ahead of that game about the possibility that Broja would be handed more game time. The Argentine coach said (via Reuters):

"Armando has the possibility to be more involved as he is one of our main strikers."

Broja's future is uncertain but he could have a big role to play for Chelsea as they look to climb up the Premier League table. Pochettino's men sit ninth, nine points off the top four after 21 games.