Chelsea are reportedly interested in dishing out £79 million to acquire the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international has been identified as an apt replacement for N'Golo Kante.

Caicedo, 21, has emerged as one of the top talents in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year, he has cemented his place as a crucial first-team starter at the Amex Stadium.

A tireless presence in the center of the park, the Ecuadorian initially broke into the Seagulls' first team in the second half of last term. Replacing Yves Bissouma this summer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup star has started all 14 of his team's Premier League games this season.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are prepared to lodge a transfer bid in the region of £79 million for Caicedo's signature in the near future. With Kante expected to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer next summer, the Blues are eager to ward off Liverpool's interest in Caicedo.

Caicedo, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium, is renowned for his endless energy and accurate tackling, much like Kante. If the Blues manage to pull off a deal for the Ecuadorian, then their midfield is bound to be secured for the better part of a decade.

Earlier in September, Caicedo shared his thoughts on transfer speculation linking him to the Graham Potter-coached side.

He told Ole:

"I think Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world, and nobody would turn down an offer from a club like that. It is a dream to be part of one of the best teams in the world and succeed there."

Kante, on the other hand, has missed 19 matches across all competitions for the Blues this term due to a long-term hamstring injury. He has made just two Premier League appearances in the ongoing season.

Chelsea identify Bundesliga star as potential Josko Gvardiol alternative: Reports

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have identified Bayer Leverkusen center-back Piero Hincapie as their backup plan should the Blues miss out on Josko Gvardiol. Hincapie could be available for £34 million.

Hincapie, who is 20 years old, has emerged as a top breakthrough talent since joining Leverkusen from Argentine Primera Division side Talleres for around £7 million last summer. So far, he has scored three goals and laid out one assist in 51 matches across all competitions for the BayArena outfit.

Gvardiol, on the other hand, has recently turned a lot of heads due to his excellent performances for Croatia and RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old, who is valued at over £88 million, has popped up on the radars of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United of late.

