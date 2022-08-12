Chelsea working hard to beat Arsenal in race to sign Inter player - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Inter Milan youngster Cesare Casadei.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are pushing to sign the 19-year-old prospect. However, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are also interested in the teenager and are willing to include a buy-back clause into their offer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Inter have made no decision yet as it will depend on the amount of the two proposals. Cesare Casadei deal. Chelsea are pushing to sign the Italian talent with new proposal ready, OGC Nice in the race with possible buy-back clause included in the bid.Inter have made no decision yet as it will depend on the amount of the two proposals. Cesare Casadei deal. Chelsea are pushing to sign the Italian talent with new proposal ready, OGC Nice in the race with possible buy-back clause included in the bid. 🚨🇮🇹 #CFCInter have made no decision yet as it will depend on the amount of the two proposals. https://t.co/52qt58A3B8

Casadei is a central-midfielder who has been in the Inter Milan youth system since 2019, although he is yet to play a senior game for the club. The prospect has scored three times in his 12 appearances for the Italy U19 side.

The midfielder is an extremely promising asset for the Nerazzurri, but only has two years left on his current contract.

Chelsea have already signed one wonderkid this summer in the form of Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, although both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's contracts expire next summer.

This means that the west London club will soon need to revamp their midfield, although they still have the likes of Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour to break into the first team.

Arsenal are in need of a new central midfielder to offer cover for the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, the latter of whom has suffered numerous injury setbacks during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea are working on deals to sign three players:



Wesley Fofana

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Cesare Casadei



(Source: Chelsea are working on deals to sign three players:Wesley FofanaPierre-Emerick AubameyangCesare Casadei(Source: @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Chelsea are working on deals to sign three players: 🇫🇷 Wesley Fofana🇬🇦 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇮🇹 Cesare Casadei(Source: @FabrizioRomano)

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender believes Mikel Arteta could be in trouble if he doesn't hit target

William Gallas played a combined nine seasons for the two London powerhouses during the 2000s and finished in the top four with Arsenal in all of his campaigns there.

The Gunners haven't played in the Champions League since 2017 and Gallas believes that is absolutely not good enough. The former French international was asked by Genting Casino if Mikel Arteta's job could be in jeapordy if they fail to make the top four again, to which he replied:

"Of course, he will be in trouble. Arteta has been asked to make the top four and he didn't do it last season. If Arsenal don't play in the Champions League next season, it would cause a lot of drama. They have to have a great season, possibly win the Premier League, but definitely to qualify for the Champions League.

"They have just bought new players, it's in the hands of Arteta and the players. It will be a big problem for all of them if they don't do their job to qualify in the Champions League."

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Most PL wins since Arteta’s first

70 Pep Guardiola

64 Jurgen Klopp

50 MIKEL ARTETA Most PL wins since Arteta’s first @Arsenal game in charge in December 201970 Pep Guardiola64 Jurgen Klopp50 MIKEL ARTETA 📊 Most PL wins since Arteta’s first @Arsenal game in charge in December 201970 Pep Guardiola64 Jurgen Klopp50 MIKEL ARTETA https://t.co/H6hOf5xJ5r

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat