"Clubs want final decision within this week" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal will negotiate personal terms with 25-year-old after agreeing £30m deal

Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly want a "final decision" on defender Oleksandr Zinchenko's future this week.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have already agreed a £30 million deal with the Citizens for Zinchenko. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly discussing personal terms with the 25-year-old. Romano tweeted:

"Oleksandr Zinchenko update. There’s an agreement between Arsenal and Man City since Friday, £30m. Talks still ongoing on personal terms - the clubs want final decision within this week."

The Italian journalist added:

"Zinchenko, keen on joining Arsenal - but contract details are still being discussed."

Should Zinchenko join the Gunners, he will be the third left-back in their squad. The Premier League giants already have Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares, who only arrived last summer, in their ranks.

However, Tierney's persistent injury issues and Tavares' struggles in his debut season in England could be reasons behind Arteta targeting Zinchenko.

The Spanish tactician notably worked with the Ukrainian during his time as Manchester City's assistant coach. Zinchenko's versatility could also be useful as he can operate in midfield as well.

Since joining City in 2016, he has made 127 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying out 12 assists. The defender has lifted four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and the FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Zinchenko has also won 52 caps for Ukraine, scoring eight goals and providing out four assists.

Arsenal off to a fantastic start in pre-season

Arsenal will begin what will be a crucial season for the club next month and seem to be preparing well for the challenges that lie ahead. The Gunners have begun their pre-season with consecutive wins.

They first came back from two goals down to defeat 2. Bundesliga FC Nurnberg 5-3 at the Max-Morlock-Stadion on July 7. Arteta's side followed that up with a 2-0 victory against Everton at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore last week.

Marquee summer signing Gabriel Jesus has easily been the Gunners' best player so far in pre-season. In just 90 minutes of action across both games, the Brazilian has already scored three goals while also linking up extremely well with his fellow forwards.

Arteta's side will continue their preparations for the 2022-23 season with a match against MLS side Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium on July 20. They will then take on Chelsea on July 23 and Sevilla on July 30 before kicking off their Premier League campaign away against Crystal Palace on August 5.

