Cole Palmer and one other Chelsea star are the only 2 players that Blues consider untouchable, others could be sold if right offer arrives: Reports

According to BBC, Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo are the only two players that Chelsea consider unsellable in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Blues have been on a rollercoaster ride this season. They started well but have produced mixed results of late.

Amid a season of ups and downs, Palmer and Caicedo have stood out for Chelsea. Although Palmer has had a dip in form since the turn of the year, the Englishman dished out impressive performances during the first few months of the campaign. In the same vein, Caicedo has continued to be a stalwart at the base of the club’s midfield.

As the season has progressed, the Blues have been linked with a move for numerous players in different positions. They were heavily linked with a move for Victor Osimhen last summer, but a deal couldn’t materialize, reportedly due to the player’s wage demands.

The Blues have spent heavily on players over the last two seasons, but have yet to get the desired result, with their major problem being in the attacking third. They parted ways with a few players last summer and sent out a few others on loan.

Amid all of this, reports emerged last month that the Blues are looking to sell up to 23 first-team players to fund a squad rebuild in the summer. However, as per BBC, Moises Caicedo is considered unsellable despite reports linking him to a move to Saudi Arabia, and Cole Palmer is in the same category. The rest of the players could be sold for the right price.

Caicedo is Chelsea’s second-most-expensive signing — €116 million. Palmer was signed for €47 million.

Chelsea turn attention to Benfica star after Dean Huijsen setback – Reports

Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in Benfica defender Tomas Araujo after losing Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid. The Blues are keen to strengthen their defense. Huijsen was a key target for them, but they were handed a setback as Los Blancos recently completed the transfer of the player.

The Blues have now revived their interest in Tomas Araujo, as per a report from Chelsea News. The west London club are said to be considering submitting a bid of €50m-€55m for the Portuguese, though he has a release clause of €80 million in his contract with Benfica, which expires in 2029.

It remains to be seen if both parties will come to an agreement regarding a deal. Araujo is known for his versatility on the pitch. He primarily plays as a centre-back, but he can also play as a right-back and a right midfielder.

