Colombia international rejects Al-Nassr despite phone call from Cristiano Ronaldo as he closes in on Premier League transfer: Reports

Premier League-bound Jhon Arias has reportedly decided to snub a move to Al-Nassr despite getting a phone call from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Colombian is keen on making a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers and has already bid farewell to Fluminense.

According to Faustino Asprilla on ESPN Colombia, Arias has turned down a massive offer from Al-Nassr. The Saudi Pro League side were impressed with the winger's performance at the FIFA Club World Cup and wanted him to join Ronaldo and bolster their attack.

Arias has confirmed to Ge Globo that he will be joining Wolves, stating he was impressed with the project at the club. He said:

“Of course you can’t deny that there are great clubs in England, with a lot of power. But I also believe a lot in Wolverhampton. It’s a project that was presented to me, with great players. I don’t even need to talk about André, who you know here from Brazil, or João Gomes, who played for Flamengo, I faced him a lot, I know what a great player he is. Only there you can see that there are many South Americans known from Brazilian football.”

“So I believe in the cast they have, in the players they have, and in the coach, who is a guy with a sensational job. So I’m calm about what I’m going to face, knowing what they expect from me. I’ll arrive to give 100%, add to everything the club already has.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are keen on bolstering their squad after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League last season. They have loaned out Jhon Duran, just six months after signing him from Aston Villa, while Aymeric Laporte and Otavia have been left out of the pre-season squad by new manager, Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo can still score 20 goals in the Premier League, claims Andy Cole

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole spoke to CardPlayer in 2024 and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would still be able to score 20 goals in the Premier League. He believes that the Al-Nassr superstar has the hunger to improve every time he is on the pitch and said (via GOAL):

"That level of work rate, consistency and wanting to improve season on season. He is the ultimate professional and if kids don't want to be like him as a footballer then they should retire already. Would he still score 20 goals in the Premier League? Definitely. He'll always score goals because he has that quality. He's just a monster, an absolute phenomenon."

Christian Pulisic was also linked with a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, but the former Premier League star opted to remain at AC Milan.

