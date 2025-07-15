Serie A star rejects chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic has rejected the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after reportedly turning down Al-Nassr's offer, according to news outlet Foot Italia. The USMNT international is allegedly keen on extending his tenure with the Rossoneri following their summer signings of Luka Modric and manager Massimiliano Allegri.
Al-Nassr are interested in bolstering their attack following the recent departure of Jhon Duran to Fenerbahce. As per journalist Rudy Galetti, the Knights of Najd were recently keen on signing Christian Pulisic. They were reportedly also considering including centre-back Aymeric Laporte in the deal to sign the former Chelsea star.
Pulisic is currently contracted to AC Milan until June 2027. However, discussions over a potential renewal have slowed down in recent weeks. Despite this and being linked with Al-Nassr this summer, the 26-year-old has reportedly rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League.
Christian Pulisic is allegedly keen on representing AC Milan heading into the 2025-26 campaign. He has flourished with the Serie A outfit since joining from Chelsea in July 2023, recording 32 goals and 23 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side win the Supercoppa Italiana this season.
Al-Nassr will be hoping to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks. Pulisic's alleged rejection comes days after Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho also turned down the chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Ronaldo hasn't won practically anything at this one yet" - Jorge Jesus makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim after replacing Stefano Pioli as Al-Nassr boss
Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has vowed to help Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. win silverware next season after replacing Stefano Pioli as manager on Monday, July 14. Despite performing at a high level since joining the club in January 2023, Ronaldo has yet to win an official trophy in the Saudi Pro League.
Just weeks after being sacked by rivals Al-Hilal, Jesus admitted he wouldn't have replaced Pioli if it wasn't for Ronaldo, stating (via GOAL):
"Without Cristiano Ronaldo, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation is high. Al Nassr needs to win titles, just like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has always won everything at the clubs he's played for. He hasn't won practically anything at this one yet, so I'll see if I can help him. We speak the same language, so it will be easy. We're Portuguese."
Ronaldo has been stellar for Al-Nassr to date, scoring 93 goals and providing 19 assists in 105 appearances across all competitions.